14 more COVID-19 deaths, 161 cases in Kenya with 5.7pc positivity

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya recorded 14 new COVID-19 deaths Sunday, raising fatalities in the country to 3,410.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the deaths were all reported late death from facility health records, some from last month.

Kagwe said 161 people had tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 2,805 increasing the total caseload to 175,337.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 5.7 percent.

There were 957 more patients are admitted in hospitals across the country among them 155 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

29 were on ventilatory support and 106 on supplemental oxygen while 20 patients were under observation, the Health CS said.

108 other patients were separately on supplemental oxygen with 103 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

177 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease raising recoveries to 120,208.

So far, a total of 1,113,158 people had been vaccinated by Sunday among them 986,881 who have received their while 126,277 have received their second dose.

Kenya is sourcing vaccines from Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer to undertake more vaccinations after challenges in acquiring the AstraZeneca from India that has experienced high infections and deaths.

Kagwe said the government aims to vaccinate at least 30 million people, mainly adults once the vaccines are acquired.

On Thursday, the government announced it had set aside Sh14.3 billion for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines in its 2021-2022 financial budget.