Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya received its first batch of 1 million COVID-19 doses in February 2021 with priority on frontline workers.

Corona Virus

14 more COVID-19 deaths, 161 cases in Kenya with 5.7pc positivity

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 13 – Kenya recorded 14 new COVID-19 deaths  Sunday, raising fatalities in the country to 3,410.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the deaths were all reported late death from facility health records, some from last month.

Kagwe said 161 people had tested positive for the virus from a sample size of 2,805 increasing the total caseload to 175,337.

The country’s positivity rate stood at 5.7 percent.

There were 957 more patients are admitted in hospitals across the country among them 155 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

29 were on ventilatory support and 106 on supplemental oxygen while 20 patients were under observation, the Health CS said.

108 other patients were separately on supplemental oxygen with 103 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

177 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease raising recoveries to 120,208.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So far, a total of 1,113,158 people had been vaccinated by Sunday among them 986,881 who have received their while 126,277 have received their second dose.

Kenya is sourcing vaccines from Johnson and Johnson as well as Pfizer to undertake more vaccinations after challenges in acquiring the AstraZeneca from India that has experienced high infections and deaths.

Kagwe said the government aims to vaccinate at least 30 million people, mainly adults once the vaccines are acquired.

On Thursday, the government announced it had set aside Sh14.3 billion for the purchase of the COVID-19 vaccines in its 2021-2022 financial budget.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Myanmar’s anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya

Yangon (AFP), Jun 13 – Anti-junta protesters flooded Myanmar’s social media with pictures of themselves wearing black on Sunday in a show of solidarity...

20 mins ago

World

Israel ‘change’ coalition poised for vote to end Netanyahu era

Jerusalem (AFP), Jun 13 – Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday faced the likely end of his 12-year rule as a parliament vote...

50 mins ago

World

G7 vows action on Covid vaccines, climate change

Carbis Bay (United Kingdom) (AFP), Jun 13 – G7 leaders on Sunday vowed to start delivering one billion doses of Covid vaccines and to...

2 hours ago

Focus on China

Gas blast in China kills 12, rescue operation ongoing: officials

Beijing (AFP), Jun 13 – At least 12 people were killed and nearly 140 others injured when a gas line exploded in a residential...

3 hours ago

County News

6 herders killed in Isiolo as herders clash

NAIROBI, Kenya June 13 – Security has been beefed up in Isiolo County after 6 people were killed in a confrontation between Turkana and...

3 hours ago

World

Trip to space with Jeff Bezos sells for $28 mn

Washington (AFP), Jun 12 – A mystery bidder paid $28 million at auction Saturday for a seat alongside Jeff Bezos on board the first...

5 hours ago

Africa

Somalia asks Kenya to re-open its Mogadishu diplomatic mission

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 13 – Somalia has asked Kenya to re-open its diplomatic mission in Mogadishu days after restoring ties. In a statement, Somalia...

7 hours ago

World

Clashes after Tunisia demo against police violence

Tunis (AFP), Jun 12 – Youths clashed with officers again Saturday evening, hours after a demonstration in the Tunisian capital, Tunis, to protest police...

8 hours ago