Why Revival Of 4-K Clubs Is Key In Moulding Learners

NAIROBI, Kenya May 27 – For most Kenyans who grew up in the 80s and 90s, the term ‘4-K Clubs’ is one that is familiar and brings to mind a movement that enabled hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Kenyans to have a basic introduction to farming concepts at primary school level.

Using school gardens, pupils were taught how to tend to crops and rear animals. These Clubs, however, died off in the late 1990s.

In February 2021, the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet approved the revival of the 4-K Clubs.

The return of the 4-K Clubs will focus on the value chains in the agricultural activities and include other thematic areas namely Environmental Conservation, Healthy Living & Nutrition, Civic Engagement, and Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM).

The 4-K Clubs will provide a holistic approach to positive youth development (PYD) at home, school and the community by building on the strength of the youth as active agents to community development.

Taking cognizance of the importance of agriculture to the country’s economy, the significance of creating interest in children to involve themselves in agriculture and related activities from an early age cannot be overstated.

Enhancing the practice of agriculture as a skill through the 4-K Clubs will go hand in hand with the newly rolled out Competence Based Curriculum (CBC).

The initiative will mould the youth in exploiting agricultural space to become agribusiness owners, professionals, trainers and mentors along the value chains thereby transforming the sector.

The Government is committed to supporting schools in rolling out the 4-K Clubs countrywide. This initiative is in line with the Big 4 Agenda, particularly with regard to food and nutrition security ,and seeks to incorporate children participation in its roll out and implementation.

The 4-K Clubs will be officially launched on 4th June 2021 by H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta. The event will be attended by various Governors, key stakeholders, invited students and other dignitaries. The event will take place at the ASK Show Grounds along Ngong Road, Nairobi.

An upcoming generation of young people interested in pursuing agriculture and related fields as a career path, means the realization of a future that is food secure, and one with improved nutrition and access to healthy food, can only mean good things for us as a nation. All this, however, must begin with our children. As the official 4-K Clubs motto goes, it’s all about ‘Kuungana, Kufanya, Kusaidia Kenya.’