May 23, 2021 | Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga poses for a mugshot at DCI headquarters/DCI

Warden behind Sh200mn employment scam surrenders to DCI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – Wanted Prison’s Sergeant Grace Nyamohanga alias Nasra surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters on Sunday for questioning following reports of her involvement in a con syndicate.

The senior prison’s is linked to a syndicate that has swindled desperate job seekers a whooping Sh200 million, within a period of 10 months.  

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said she will also be questioned over fake US dollars amounting to Sh2.4 million recovered in her house at the Industrial Area G.K Prison staff quarters.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations invites Kenyans who submitted their academic documents, birth certificates, identification cards and other documents to the fraudsters, to present themselves at the DCI headquarters, Serious Crimes Unit and file their reports,” the DCI said.

Two other suspects were arrested with more expected to be nabbed, in what is appearing to be a well-established syndicate involving prison wardens and other strategically placed individuals.

“Detectives have also broadened their scope of investigations, to establish the suspect’s link to money laundering,” DCI Kinoti said.

Those who had fallen victim to her deception include graduates in Mathematics, Computer Science and Microbiology .

One such victim is a woman from Kiambu County, who transferred Sh800,000 to the fraudsters, after she was promised three job opportunities for her children.

The agreement was that her children will be employed at the National Health Insurance Fund, Nairobi Metropolitan Services and Kenya Ports Authority.

“She was also offered appointment letters inviting her respective children to the said institutions, to take up positions that had allegedly fallen vacant. However, she became jittery on the authenticity of the appointments when the suspect called twice to postpone the reporting dates, citing COVID 19 restrictions. This prompted her to report the matter to detectives,” the DCI said.

In January, a group of 60 job seekers were treated to a well-planned fake recruitment process, that included visits to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where a con posing as a Human Resource Manager addressed them.

The victims, the DCI said, parted with colossal sums of money ranging from Sh300,000 to Sh400,000 each depending on one’s level of education.

They were later treated into a sumptuous meal at a high-end hotel located along Mombasa road.

Afterwards, they were asked to go home and report on March 18.

“That was last time the victims heard from the phony thugs,” the DCI said.

