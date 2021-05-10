Connect with us

Capital News
USIU-Africa Vice Chancellor, Prof. Paul Zeleza.

Africa

USIU-Africa announces partial reopening for the Summer (May 2021) semester

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 10 – The United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) has announced the partial reopening of the institution, which will also coincide with the start of the Summer (May 2021) semester which kicked off Monday.

Speaking following the announcement of the reopening, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Paul Zeleza noted that the University had laid down in place a number of protocols to facilitate on-campus academic programmes earlier disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the current academic year, the University has invested more than Sh63.5 million to maintain and expand its e-learning infrastructure and an additional Sh30 million to boost e-resources at the library.  In response to the growing demand for online programs, the University launched the Online Master of Business Administration (MBA), the first program of its kind in Kenya and the region.

“At the beginning of the pandemic last year, USIU-Africa was able to pivot to online learning immediately following the announcement of the first COVID-19 case in the country, as a result of the robust IT infrastructure that it has put in place to ensure that students continue learning remotely.  Students were able to continue with their studies uninterrupted, including doing their examinations online,” he said.

“In the upcoming semester, we will adopt a three-pronged approach to learning through a mix of face to face, online and blended learning (a mix of both online and face to face delivery).  With the support of our faculty, non-teaching and student fraternity, we are on course to guaranteeing a seamless academic programmes delivery online and at our campus facilities,” he noted.

Prof Zeleza also noted that the University was well prepared to welcome more than 3,000 students to campus in the next semester, noting that this would be possible due to the University’s strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“All lecture halls and other common areas have been suitably arranged to handle an optimum student population within the defined social distancing limits.  As we prepare to kick off the new semester, our highest priority will remain the protection and health and safety of each member of the University community.  We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure that we remain prepared and ready to adapt in the event of another disruption,” Prof Zeleza added.

