Uhuru urges new CJ Koome to uphold Constitution as she takes oath

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged Kenya’s new Chief Justice Martha Koome to uphold the Constitution as she begins her tenure in office, the first woman to hold the post in the country’s history.

The Head of State, who on Friday witnessed the swearing in of Koome and that of Supreme Court Judge William Ouko, challenged the duo to work with integrity as they assume their respective offices.

“Mine is just to remind you of the oath that you have taken and to impartially do justice in accordance with this constitution as by law established and laws and customs of the republic without any fear, favour, bias, ill-will, affection, prejudice and any political or religious influence in the exercise int he judicial functions entrusted to you and that at all times you will protect, adminster and defend the constituion,” President Kenyatta told them.

The Head of State noted that he was honored to be Kenya’s first President to swear-in Koome as the country’s first female Chief Justice.

He assured the duo of the Executive’s support as they deliver on their mandate to Kenyans.

Koome and Ouko come into office with a loaded full in tray with the former expected to take a leading role in mending fences with the Executive after strained relations during David Maraga’s tenure.

Koome was appointed to take over from Maraga who retured in January on attaining the mandatory 70 years.

She was recruited in a competitive process by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) that interviewed 10 candidates.