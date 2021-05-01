Uhuru unlocks 5-county zoned area as virus caseload falls by 72pc

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday lifted an order on cessation of movement into and out of the five counties of Nairobi, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kajiado, and Machakos imposed on March 26.

In his speech during Labour day celebrations at State House, Nairobi, he also extended the start of curfew period to 10pm. Curfew hours in the five counties had been revised to commence at 8pm when a lockdown was imposed in March.

The President said the decision was reached after data from medical experts suggested that after a month-long lockdown, the COVID caseload within the zoned area had come down by 72 per cent.

The COVID caseload fell by 89 per cent in Mombasa and 90 per cent in Busia between March and April.

“Given the expert evidence we have received and on the counsel of the National Security Counciland the National Emergency Response Committee on COVID-19, I have on this day is directed that the cessation of movement into and out of the Zoned area be and is hereby lifted; the hours of curfew in the Zoned Area are revised to commence at 10:00pm and end at 4:00am, with effect from mid-night on this 1st day of May, 2021, until otherwise directed,” the Head of State ordered.

Kenyatta noted that in-person and congregational worship will resume in accordance to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The operation of restaurants and eateries in the zoned was also cleared, with the facilities required to comply with virus containment protocols set out the the health ministry.

Bars countrywide will be allowed to operate until 7pm.

“Operations of restaurants and eateries in the Zoned Area shall resume in accordance with the guidelines issued jointly by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife. Restaurants are encouraged to utilize outdoor spaces to maximize on physical and social distancing,” he said.

The President said educational institutions in all levels of learning shall be opened according to a calendar issued by ministry of education.

“All employers and enterprises are encouraged to allow employees to work from home, with the only exception being with respect to employees working in critical or essential services that cannot be delivered remotely,” Kenyatta said.

The President further directed all hospitals to limit the number of visitors for hospitalized patients to one visitor per patient per day.

He extended the prohibition on political gatherings indefinitely.