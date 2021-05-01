Uhuru signs Revenue Bill capping county allocations at Sh370bn

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday assented to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2021 paving the way for the enactment of the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2021 and the Appropriation Act, 2021/22.

Present at State House, Nairobi during the signing ceremony were Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka, Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

In the 2021/2022 budget of Sh1.7 trillion, the national government will receive Sh1.39 trillion while county equitable share has been capped at Sh370 billion.

This is an improvement of over Sh50 billion from the Sh316 billion sent to counties in the 2020/2021 financial year.

Following the signing, Lusaka recalled Senators for sittings expected to last three days, where they shall deliberate and vote on the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2021 once the Bill is introduced in the House for consideration.

The Bill, splits among the 47 counties, the Sh370 billion allocated to them in the 2021/22 budget.