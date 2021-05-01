Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
April 30, 2021 | President Uhuru Kenyatta assents to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2021/PSCU

County News

Uhuru signs Revenue Bill capping county allocations at Sh370bn

In the 2021/2022 budget of Sh1.7 trillion, the national government will receive Sh1.39 trillion while county equitable share has been capped at Sh370 billion.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday assented to the Division of Revenue Bill, 2021 paving the way for the enactment of the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2021 and the Appropriation Act, 2021/22.

Present at State House, Nairobi during the signing ceremony were Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, his Senate counterpart Ken Lusaka, Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua and Treasury CS Ukur Yatani.

In the 2021/2022 budget of Sh1.7 trillion, the national government will receive Sh1.39 trillion while county equitable share has been capped at Sh370 billion.

This is an improvement of over Sh50 billion from the Sh316 billion sent to counties in the 2020/2021 financial year.

Following the signing, Lusaka recalled Senators for sittings expected to last three days, where they shall deliberate and vote on the County Allocation of Revenue Bill, 2021 once the Bill is introduced in the House for consideration.

The Bill, splits among the 47 counties, the Sh370 billion allocated to them in the 2021/22 budget.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 9.7pc with 497 people testing positive

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 17 virus-linked deaths, raising the cumulative fatalities to 2,724.

15 hours ago

Capital Health

CS Kagwe denies US involvement in KEMSA appointments, commits to graft probe

Kagwe who responded to claims on the involvement of the US government in the reconstitution of the KEMSA board said the appointment of Mary...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya begins mapping exercise ahead of Pfizer, J&J vaccine deployment

The National COVID-19 Taskforce for Vaccine Deployment Chairperson Willis Akhwale told the Senate Health Committee on Friday the taskforce working on developing a distribution...

15 hours ago

Capital Health

Pfizer/BioNTech seek Covid jab approval for 12-15-year-olds in EU

Frankfurt, Germany April 30 – Pfizer/BioNTech said Friday they have asked European regulators to authorise their Covid-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, a move seen as...

16 hours ago

Biden Administration

China blasts U.S. politicians for hyping “China threat”

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) –– A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday blasted some U.S. politicians for hyping the so-called “China threat,” saying it will...

17 hours ago

County News

Matiangi outlaws love relations among police officers citing indiscipline

Speaking while launching a cadet training exercise for 300 graduate police officers at the Kiganjo Police College in Nyeri on Friday, Matiangi said where...

18 hours ago

World

At least 44 dead in Israel Jewish pilgrimage ‘disaster’

Meron, Israel, April 30 – A massive stampede at a densely packed Jewish pilgrimage site killed at least 44 people in northern Israel on Friday,...

20 hours ago

World

AI, captain! First autonomous ship prepares for maiden voyage

Plymouth, United Kingdom, April 30 – The “Mayflower 400” — the world’s first intelligent ship — bobs gently in a light swell as it stops...

22 hours ago