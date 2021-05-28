Uhuru, Raila meet Nyanza leaders ahead of Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga on Friday held a meeting with elected Nyanza Leaders on development projects agenda ahead of Tuesday’s Madaraka Day 2021 celebrations slated to be held in the lakeside city of Kisumu.

The leaders included the four governors from Nyanza counties, senators, women representatives, MPs, deputy governor, the Kisumu County Assembly Speaker and Members of the County Assemblies.

Seme MP James Nyikal told a news conference at State House Nairobi that the meeting was a consultative forum giving the President an opportunity to meet with the leaders.

“Basically we have concentrated on all issues that are ongoing to complete. Some of the projects that we have mentioned, some have been started, some are in procurement stage and we know that the issue of financing has always been used to delay the timely completion of these projects,” he stated.

The legislators singled out construction of the Koru-Soin Multi-purpose Dam, Muhoroni-Mamboleo Road Project and a bailout appeal to revive the operations of the Sony Sugar Company.

The Seme MP said that the region’s support for the constitution amendment through the Building Bridges Initiative featured in the discussions which lasted the better of the morning.

“We are looking forward to when we shall hold a referendum and will go to next year’s general election; much stronger, united to get the change that we require that will propel this country to the direction that we have always desired from the time of our forefathers,” Nyikal said

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahhi Kagwe who spoke on behalf of the National Government gave the President’s commitment towards ensuring that all ongoing development projects financed in the region are completed and commissioned for use within the specified timelines.

“The President is determined, together with Raila Odinga, that it is an all-government approach in terms of resolving all the issues that are there and completing all of these projects that Dr. Nyikal is talking about. These are projects for the people but we can use them if we are sick people,so we want to ensure that those projects are for us and we will be there to use them and celebrate them,” the CS said.

During his visit, the President is expected to commission an inland container depot at Kibos.

The President will also launch the Kisumu Port, Uhuru Market and the revamped Jomo Kenyatta Sports Complex.

The development projects being undertaken in Kisumu are meant to uplift the lake-side city to a regional economic hub and expand trade across the East Africa region.