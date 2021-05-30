Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga walks out of Kisumu airport on May 30, 2021. /PSCU.

BBI

Uhuru, Raila confident of BBI win at Appeals Court

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- President Uhuru Kenyatta has broken is studious silence on the shocking court judgment that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional, vowing the process to amend the Constitution is well on course.

Speaking when he toured Kisumu County on Sunday, Kenyatta said he is confident the Appeals Court will overturn the ruling by the Constitutional court so as to ensure a national referendum is held as scheduled.

“What is ahead of us, we shall sort it out, I am confident. We cannot be defeated while with lawyers like Senator James Orengo,” he said, and defended the process.

“BBI is not helping his Raila and his family or Uhuru. BBI is meant to help all Kenyans, to ensure all including those in the villages, get development no matter the government of the day,” he said.

A judgment by a five-judge bench delivered two weeks ago declared the BBI process null and void and stopped any further progress after MPs passed it in Parliament.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that was set to start preparing a referendum question was also barred from undertaking any further steps, with the judges ruling that the approval of the BBI signatures by the electoral commission was unconstitutional because it is not properly constituted with just three Commissioners. They ruled that the quorum for a commission is five, contradicting a previous High Court ruling that set the number at 3.

But on Sunday, Kenyatta who was accompanied by his handshake partner former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said the process is still on and urged Kenyans t support it.

“Nobody can stop reggae,” Odinga declared in his characteristic reference to the initiative.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Kenyatta, the promoters of the BBI process and the electoral Commission have all filed appeal notices to contest the judgment.

President Kenyatta arrived in Kisum on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s Madaraka Day celebrations, which shall be held at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Kenya records 162 COVID-19 cases as infection rate slows to 4.7 percent

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Kenya recorded 162 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday representing a 4.7 percent positive rate on the day the government...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives 72, 000 AstraZeneca doses from South Sudan

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Kenya on Saturday received 72,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine which arrived from Juba, South Sudan. Officials said...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya extends night curfew for 60 days to manage COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- Kenya extended the nationwide night curfew Sunday, has been for 60 more days as part of measures to manage COVID-19....

3 hours ago

Kenya

New Mt Kenya Spokesman Muturi implores professionals to engage in grassroots development

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30-National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has implored professionals to engage in grassroots development and avoid arm-chair criticism. Speaking during the Ameru...

6 hours ago

County News

Leaders mourn Ndile as a charismatic leader who loved his people

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Leaders have mourned former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, who died on Saturday night, as a charismatic leader who was...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Moses Kuria, the man to watch in Central Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – When Moses Kuria told a radio talk show in 2019, that he would be vying to succeed President Uhuru...

7 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya records 17 new COVID-19 deaths and 444 infections as positivity rate rises to 8.9pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 -Kenya recorded 17 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday, among them 15 which were late reports, and 2 that occurred since Friday...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Victor Kiplangat, the resilient Kericho boy who beat all odds to pass KCSE

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30- At 18, a lot is expected for Victor Kiplangat who registered a sterling performance in last year’s Kenya Certificate of...

8 hours ago