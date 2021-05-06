Tuskys’ 90% discounts resume at T-Mall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Tuskys resumed the up to 90% discounts on select items at the T-Mall branch in Nairobi Friday, a sale that attracted hundreds last week.

The local retailer that operates under the umbrella of Tusker Mattresses Ltd said the discounts are mainly on Electronics, Furniture, Household goods and Clothing. It has been going on since last week on select days.

“This Up to 90% Clearance Sale provides us with twin opportunities to express our gratitude to our stakeholders who have continued to stand with us under difficult operating conditions. It is also an opportunity to liquidate stocks and generate much-needed cash to fund operations at the ten running branches,” said Chadwick Okumu, the interim Chief Executive Officer at Tusker Mattresses.

He said the sale that is staged at the T-Mall Parking Silo would provide an opportunity to generate the much-needed working capital to accelerate the firm’s recovery plans.

Proceeds will be ploughed back into the business to finance fast-moving lines in all active branches as a means of growing footfall further by expanding FMCG product ranges and subsequently enhancing customer satisfaction.

“We are strictly observing the COVID-19 protocols,” Okumu assured customers.

When the sale kicked off on April 29, there was overwhelming response from customers, in what he described as “confidence in our business.”

The subtle recovery plan, Okumu said, has seen the retailer nurse to life nine key branches in Nairobi, Machakos, Kajiado, Narok and Mombasa, with gradual but consistent growth in sales revenue being recorded over the last three months. The nine branches include Tuskys T-Mall, Tuskys Karasha (Kenyatta Avenue), Tuskys Imara (Tom Mboya Street), Tuskys Ongata Rongai, Tuskys Thigiri, Tuskys Ol-Talet, Tuskys Bandari, Tuskys Eastlands (Buruburu) with Tuskys Milele (Ngong) set to reopen within the next two weeks as the tenth operating branch. A visit to any of the above branches gives an impression of a return to normalcy as evidenced by the level of activity and the vibrance from the staff running the shops.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Up to 90% Discount Sale, he added, will also provide an opportunity for bargain hunters to acquire quality retail items at rock bottom prices.

The retailer is maintaining a cash lite sales option with all payments to be settled via M-Pesa.