TSC to biometricaly list teachers to tame exam fraud through electronics

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 — The Teachers Service Commission on Monday announced plans to have all teachers undergo biometric registration in a move to tackle cheating in national examinations.

TSC boss Nancy Macharia said the use of forensic analysis of finger prints obtained will help identify examination crooks, and help exonerate innocent teachers framed in exam fraud.

“We have resolved to launch a biometric enrolment and validation of all teachers in public schools, this will include enlisting their finger prints to allow for forensic and intelligence led investigations in cases where exams papers are tampered with and where gadgets are used to commit exam malpractices,” said Macharia.

She said the commission will act decisively on teachers caught up in examination fraud.

She gave instances where teachers had been implicated in abetting exam fraud including when a senior teacher’s cell phone was recovered with exam screenshots, being taken to a candidate who was sitting for an exam in a hospital.

Another school Principal was also arrested after she posted an examination paper on her Whatsapp status.

Another teacher who the courts have since found guilty was masquerading as an exam official so as to access examination materials and leak them.

Macharia said the teacher will be deregistered and barred from practicing.

She said the commission will also reward teachers found to have performed exemplary.

“We are waiting for KNEC to submit the details of teachers who have performed well so that we can reward them,” she said.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Education in April said eleven examination officials including centre mangers, supervisors and invigilators had been arrested and were facing charges over attempts to expose some of exam papers.

Six centers in Homa Bay, Kisumu, Kisii and Garissa were listed among institutions where pre-mature exposure of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations had been reported.