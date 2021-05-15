Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
L-R: Senior Counsels Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Taib Ali Taib, Constitutional Lawyer Waikwa Wanyoike and Prof Makau Mutua/CFM

BBI

Top lawyers endorse BBI ruling as an affirmation of Judiciary’s independence

Prof Makau Mutua tweeted a defended the bench from claims of being biased, dismissing assertions by a section of BBI promoters who termed the ruling as political while labeling the bench as ‘activist’.
JEREMIAH WAKAYA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Top lawyers in the country continued to heap praises on the constitutional court on Saturday, terming Thursday’s ruling invalidating a constitutional review process under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as an affirmation of Judiciary’s independence.

Senior Counsels Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Taib Ali Taib termed the ruling by a five-judge bench of Justices Prof Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, Jairus Ngaah, Chacha Mwita and Matheka Mumbua as solid, saying an appellate process would require the annulment of multiple decrees issued by the court.

“90 per cent of Kenyan lawyers are of the view that Thursday’s judgment of the five judge bench on BBI was a solid and sound judgment. About 85 per cent think an appeal to the Court of Appeal is a waste of time and PUBLIC FUNDS,” Abdullahi tweeted.

Taib in response said: “SC, through the BBI judgment, the Judiciary has staked out its claim to independence, in as profound and as dramatic a manner as is possible. Whatever one thinks of the judgment, the real cause for celebration is this fearless declaration of independence by the Judiciary.”

“Even in its seemingly feeble state … [The Constitution] 2010 will eventually wrestle even the mighty down no matter how long it takes,” constitutional lawyer Waikwa Wanyoike remarked.

Prof Makau Mutua tweeted a defended the bench from claims of being biased, dismissing assertions by a section of BBI promoters who termed the ruling as political while labeling the bench as ‘activist’.

“POLITICIANS and their acolytes must STOP all attacks on Justice (Prof) Joel Ngugi for the BBI ruling.  He and his fellow justices (Odunga, Mwita, Matheka, Ngaah) are BRILLIANT.  Presiding Judge Ngugi — a former student of mine @Harvard_Law — is the best jurist in Kenya.  PERIOD,” he tweeted.

The Prof Ngugi-led bench made multiple decrees, key among them a finding upholding the basic structure doctrine under which certain clauses of the Constitution are deemed unamendable and that the electoral commission lacked the statutory quorum to verify signatures submitted by BBI promoters in favour of the amendment process.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In its ruling, the court declared he basic structure of the constitution could only be amended by invoking a four-phased process entailing, “civic education; public participation and collation of views; Constituent Assembly debate; and ultimately, a referendum.”

Contrary to the position taken by the court, the BBI constitutional review process was found to have fallen short of the Primary Constituent Power, the court holding that the President overreached his mandate in promoting constitutional changes under a popular initiative.

“A constitutional amendment can only be initiated by Parliament through a Parliamentary initiative under article 256 or through a Popular Initiative under Article 257 of the Constitution,” the bench ruled.

A BBI steering committee gazetted in January 2020 was also declared an unconstitutional entity, the court holding that it lacked the legal capacity to initiate constitutional changes under Article 257 which sets out conditions precedent for an amendment through a popular initiative.

The court also issued a declaration invalidating “the entire BBI Process culminating with the launch of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020” saying it was “done unconstitutionally and in usurpation of the People’s exercise of Sovereign Power.”

The BBI Implementation Steering Committee which is set to appeal the verdict on Monday however vowed to clear pitfalls set by the constitutional court ruling to sustain the clamor for the review of the constitution spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyata and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“For sure we will appeal and somebody has to look at this to see through what is purely a political exercise. We shall prove that this was sheer politics. This is not law,” lawyer Paul Mwangi, a co-chairperson of a taskforce which midwifed the BBI process, told Citizen Television on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

BBI

BBI Secretariat to appeal court ruling next week

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat has said the push to amend the constitution through a popular initiative is...

16 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta appoints Ouko as Supreme Court judge after JSC nomination

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has gazetted the appointment of Justice William Ouko as a judge of the Supreme Court. Ouko...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya records 8 COVID deaths and 392 new infections

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Kenya has reported 8 new COVID-19 deaths with 7 being late death raising fatalities to 2,976. Health Cabinet Secretary...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya commits to ensure more girls complete school

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – Kenya has committed to bridging the digital divide as part of measures to ensure guaranteed education for all, even...

17 hours ago

Biden Administration

China slams U.S. for thwarting UN meetings on Palestine-Israel issue

BEIJING, China, May 14 – China on Friday slammed the United States for compelling the UN Security Council to postpone a meeting on the...

18 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto: Let’s now focus on COVID-19 war and economic recovery

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has called for more focus on the COVID-19 vaccination, economic recovery, the Big Four agenda,...

21 hours ago

County News

Govt to work with new KTDA Directors to reform troubled tea sector

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14- The Government has committed to work with the newly elected Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) directors, in a bid to...

21 hours ago

business

2021/22 Budget Statement to be read on June 10

Nairobi, Kenya, May 14 – Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani will issue this year’s budget statement on June 10. “This is to notify the...

22 hours ago