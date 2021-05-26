Connect with us

This man blocked President Uhuru Kenyatta's car in Lucky Summer on May 26, 2021. The government later said he posed no threat to the President who was on the front passenger seat. /Screen grab.

The man who blocked the President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – A man blocked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s official vehicle Wednesday as the Head of State toured Lucky Summer estate, in what sent his security detaiil into panic mode.

The middle-aged man was seen jumping to the road just as the President’s car vehicle approached, and stood in front of it, forcing the driver to stop.

The presidential outriders then stopped, and one was seen trying to approach him before police men whisked him off the road.

The president was on board the vehicle, on the front passenger seat, and was seen waving at a jubilant crowd, before he ws shielded by his bodyguards as the motorcade sped off.

Security sources said the man was later interrogated by detectives and found to have no ill motives in his actions before Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna issued a statement allaying fears of the president’s security breach.

President Kenyatta is guarded by a special squad from the elite Recce of the General Service Unit (GSU).

