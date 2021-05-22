Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
At Germany's Meissen crematorium, in the state of Saxony, coffins are stacked up three high, or even stored in hallways, awaiting cremation

Capital Health

Study shows Africa has much higher mortality rate for very sick Covid patients

Published

PARIS, France May 22 – Seriously ill Covid-19 patients in African countries are more likely to die than those on other continents, which could be because of a lack of critical care equipment, a study published Friday said.

Africa’s populations have so far been less badly hit by the pandemic than other regions when it comes to total number of cases and deaths — but the authors suggest the mortality rate of those who do get sick could be even higher than their figures suggest because of a lack of data.

“Our study is the first to give a detailed and comprehensive picture of what is happening to people who are severely ill with Covid-19 in Africa,” Bruce Biccard from Groote Schuur Hospital and the University of Cape Town said in a statement.

“Sadly, it indicates that our ability to provide sufficient care is compromised by a shortage of critical care beds and limited resources within intensive care units,” Biccard, who co-led the research, added.

The study followed 3,000 coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care units across 10 African countries between May and December last year.

Almost half of them died within 30 days of admission.

When the researchers compared their findings with corresponding studies from other continents, they found the mortality rate was lower elsewhere.

On average 31.5 percent of critically ill patients died after admission to intensive care in Asia, Europe and the Americas, compared to 48.2 percent in African countries. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Insufficient data –

“Poor access to potential life-saving interventions… could be factors in the deaths of these patients, and may also partly explain why one in eight patients had therapy withdrawn or limited,” said Biccard.

The authors estimated that access to treatments such as dialysis and ECMO, a treatment that pumps and oxygenates a patient’s blood outside of the body, was between seven and 14 times lower than what is required to treat severely ill patients. 

Unsurprisingly the study also showed that patients with other health issues such as diabetes, AIDS or kidney problems were more at risk of dying than those without.

The authors hope their study, published in the Lancet medical journal, will begin to fill a void of data on critically ill Covid-19 patients in Africa.

But noting the limitations of their research, they suggested the situation on the ground could be even worse.

The majority of the 64 hospitals in which the study was conducted were state-funded university hospitals, which are generally better equipped than others. 

The study looked at patients in Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Nigeria and South Africa.

Some of these — in particular Egypt and South Africa — are among the better medically resourced countries on the continent. 

A total of nearly 130,000 people have died from Covid-19 in Africa, compared with more than 1.1 million in Europe and over 3.4 million worldwide, according to the latest AFP tally from official sources.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

But the economic cost has been devastating, and the slow vaccine rollout has raised fears that variants could emerge on the continent that would hit Africans and then spread worldwide.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

Safaricom granted operational license in Ethiopia

ADDIS Ababa Ethiopia May 22 – Ethiopia has granted an operating licence to a consortium of firms including Kenya’s Safaricom, Vodafone and Vodacom, officials said...

26 mins ago

Corona Virus

573 new COVID cases in Kenya as 6 succumb

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- Kenya recorded 573 new cases of COVID-19 disease Saturday, after testing 5,798. The Ministry of Health said the infection rate...

35 mins ago

County News

New Mt Kenya Spokesman Muturi pledges GEMA unity

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, who was crowned new Mt Kenya Spokesman, has pledged to unite warring Gikuyu, Embu, and...

46 mins ago

Africa

International airliners in near-miss over DR Congo

Kinshasa, DR Congo, May 22 – Passenger planes from Portuguese carrier TAP and Ethiopian Airlines were involved in a near-miss over the Democratic Republic of...

9 hours ago

Headlines

Couple arrested for beating 15-year-old daughter to death in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- Police have arrested a couple for beating their 15-year-old girl to death. The couple was arrested alongside their son, a...

10 hours ago

Africa

China-Africa video, photo competition launched

NAIROBI Kenya, May 22 – The 2021 China-Africa video and photo competition was officially launched on Friday. The competition, jointly sponsored by the Secretariat...

10 hours ago

County News

Speaker Muturi crowned Mt Kenya Spokesman

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been crowned Spokesman of Mt Kenya. The ceremony was held at the Mukurwe wa...

12 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns rugby icon Benjamin Ayimba

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of celebrated rugby coach Benjamin...

12 hours ago