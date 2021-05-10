Connect with us

May 10, 2021 | Prof George Magoha speaks at KNEC headquarters in Nairobi where he released results for KCSE 2020/Ministry of Education

County News

Special needs students, KCPE flops record improved performance in KSCE

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said 223 candidates hit the mark compared to 127 in 2019, then a representation of 7.7 per cent of the candidature.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Special need students recorded improved performance in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) with results published on Monday indicating a 11.9 per cent attained the minimum university entry grade of C+ and above.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha said 223 candidates hit the mark compared to 127 in 2019, then a representation of 7.7 per cent of the candidature.

Prof Magoha also identified ten students who had recorded significant improvement despite perfoming dismally when they wrote the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), a five-subject assessment which qualified students to join secondary school.

Hassan Abdullahi who scored 168 marks in KCPE secure a B-, Cheruiyot Bett who scored 190 in KCSE posted a B- and Maluti Tom who had scored 199 marks secured a B-.

Sadera Sempeyo, Kamar Abdullahi, Ruweitha Abdikadir and Siololo Parmaari who scored B- despite having scored 168, 163, 193 and 186 in KCPE.

Others are Kipees Siomit, Muharaf Kerow and Abdullahi Daud who scored C+. They had registered 151, 140 and 137 marks respectively in KCPE.

The Ministry of Education also singled schools which registred the most improved meanscores in a list dominated by ex-county schools and sub-county schools.

CS-MAGOHA-2020-KCSE-RESULTS-SPEECH-FINALDownload

The schools included Kaaga Girls’ High (Extra County), St Joseph’s Girls’ – Kitale (Extra County), Kisasi Secondary Sch. (Extra County), Oriwo Boys High Sch. (Extra County), Riokindo High Sch. (Extra County), St Joseph’s Rapogi (Extra County) and Light Academy (Private).

Others that made I to the chart are: Moi Gesusu High (Extra County), Saye Mixed Sec. (Sub County), St.Edward Nyabioto (County), Wiobiero Secondary (Sub County), Chuka Boys High (Extra County), Strathmore School (Private), Bushra High (Private) and Mahiga Girls Sec. (Extra County).

