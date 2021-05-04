Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Raila Odinga signs for the BBI Bill at KICC, Nairobi on November 25, 2020.

BBI

Speaker Muturi rules out any amendments to the BBI Bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has ruled out further amendments to the Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020 also known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill by members noting it is a product of popular initiative.

In an elaborate ruling that was triggered by concerns raised by members that touched on the constitutionality of the Bill, Muturi said that amending the Bill would “negate the popular will of the people in directly amending the Constitution”.

“I am of the considered opinion that any attempt to amend the provisions of the Bill directly negates the popular nature of the Bill and the exercise of the sovereign will of its promoters who have collected more than one million signatures of registered voters in its support and ostensibly convinced a majority of the county assemblies to approve without alteration,” he said.

While the joint Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National and Assembly and that of the Senate that had prepared the report acknowledged that there were certain provisions in the Bill that ought to be expunged, Muturi noted that only typographical errors in the document would be corrected.

Consequently, Muturi invoked Standing Order 152(3) of the National Assembly Standing Orders that provides the Speakers of the bicameral House to correct the errors.

“The errors are not material enough to impugn the entire Bill, its processing by the House and the intentions of its promoters. Alterations to the text of such a Bill may only be allowed to correct errors of form or typographical errors before submission for assent as provided in the Standing Orders and I will invoke this provision of the Standing Orders donated by the House at the appropriate stage,” he said.

More to follow….

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

EAC

Kenya, Tanzania to deepen bilateral relations after Uhuru, Suluhu meeting

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- Kenya and Tanzania on Tuesday agreed to deepen bilateral relations, after a tense period under the leadership of former President,...

11 mins ago

Corona Virus

Tanzania unveils Covid restrictions, citing fear of variants

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Tanzania has announced new measures to control the spread of coronavirus in a departure from the approach taken by...

38 mins ago

Capital Health

Germany to ease virus curbs for vaccinated people

Berlin, Germany, May 4 – People who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will no longer have to abide by curfews and contact restrictions in...

40 mins ago

Kenya

Police seize Sh350 million fake currency in Ruiru

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4-Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have confiscated Sh350 million in fake currency during a raid at a construction...

57 mins ago

Capital Health

With a ‘corona pass’, Denmark goes forward on Covid exit

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 4 – Denmark on Tuesday announced new steps in its Covid strategy to reopen society, with the spread of the virus deemed...

3 hours ago

Kenya

MCK to award top journalists Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- The Media Council of Kenya(MCK) was on Tuesday set to announce winners of the 2021 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA),...

5 hours ago

Kenya

I have no question for you, Justice Warsame tells Marete in Supreme Court interview

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Employment and Labor Relations Court Judge David Marete was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge Monday, the...

6 hours ago

BBI

Speaker Muturi to determine fate of BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is on Tuesday afternoon set to issue seven key rulings that will determine the...

6 hours ago