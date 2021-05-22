Speaker Muturi crowned Mt Kenya Spokesman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been crowned Spokesman of Mt Kenya.

The ceremony was held at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga holy shrine in Murang’a County on Saturday, attended by elders from Meru, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Muranga, Nyeri among others.

As part of the coronation, Muturi has underwent various rituals at the holy shrine in accordance with the Mt Kenya tradition. Elders at the coronation of Speaker Justin Muturi as Mt Kenya Spokesman at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga holy shrine in Murang’a County on May 22, 2021.

On Friday, Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi) and Martin Wambora (Embu) met with Speaker Muturi and offered their support for his coronation

In a joint statement, the leaders said the country is approaching transition, and as a region, Mt. Kenya is at crossroads where the larger community needs to find a voice to articulate its issues.

“What we need is a steady hand, one that’s already tried and tested, to help President Kenyatta deliver to our people,” they said.

They affirmed their support for President Uhuru Kenyatta and pledged to work with him ‘as he continues to steer the country during challenging times’.