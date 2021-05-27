Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya's Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

Headlines

Speaker Lusaka is the new President of ICGLR parliaments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Kenya’s Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka is the new President of the Forum of Parliaments of Member States of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The Speaker took over the forum that brings together National Parliaments of 12 states on Thursday.

The forum seeks to incorporate a parliamentary dimension in addressing the root causes of conflicts in the Great Lakes Region.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Richard Ngatia, who is also the chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has welcomed Lusaka’s new position, terming it timely.

The regional assembly seeks to incorporate a Parliamentary dimension in addressing the root causes of conflicts in the Great Lakes Region.

Apart from Kenya, other Member States of the Forum include Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Kigali memorial preserves victims, stories of genocide

Kigali, Rwanda , May 27 – Emmanuel Macron on Thursday becomes the first French president to give a speech at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, the final...

33 mins ago

Africa

Morocco lawmakers a step closer to legalising medical use of cannabis

Rabat, Morocco, May 27 – Moroccan lawmakers on Wednesday approved a law legalising the therapeutic use of cannabis, bringing one of the world’s biggest producers...

2 hours ago

Africa

Volcano warning sparks evacuation order, exodus in DR Congo

Goma, DR Congo, May 27 – The risk of further eruptions from volcano Nyiragongo led DR Congo authorities to order the evacuation of parts of...

2 hours ago

Africa

More than 150 feared drowned in Nigeria boat tragedy

Kano, Nigeria, May 27 – More than 150 people were feared drowned in northwest Nigeria on Wednesday after an overloaded boat ferrying passengers to a...

2 hours ago

Africa

Mali president, PM resign after arrest by military junta

Bamako, Mali , May 27 – Mali’s interim president and prime minister resigned on Wednesday, a top junta aide said, two days after they were detained...

2 hours ago

Headlines

The man who blocked the President

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – A man blocked President Uhuru Kenyatta’s official vehicle Wednesday as the Head of State toured Lucky Summer estate, in...

14 hours ago

Corona Virus

Kenya’s COVID positivity Rate slows to 7.4pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26 – Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate slowed from 10.3 to 7.4 per cent Wednesday after 431 more people tested positive out...

14 hours ago

Kenya

Mt Kenya leaders set for key meeting on 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 26-A section of leaders from the Mt. Kenya region are set to hold a meeting in Nyeri to chart the way...

19 hours ago