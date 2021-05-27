Speaker Lusaka is the new President of ICGLR parliaments

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Kenya’s Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka is the new President of the Forum of Parliaments of Member States of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR).

The Speaker took over the forum that brings together National Parliaments of 12 states on Thursday.

The forum seeks to incorporate a parliamentary dimension in addressing the root causes of conflicts in the Great Lakes Region.

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Richard Ngatia, who is also the chairperson of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has welcomed Lusaka’s new position, terming it timely.

Apart from Kenya, other Member States of the Forum include Angola, Burundi, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.