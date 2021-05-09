Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
South Africa's health ministry on Saturday said four cases of a coronavirus variant fuelling a devastating surge of Covid-19 in India had been recorded in the country.

Africa

South Africa reports four cases of India virus variant

Published

Johannesburg, South Africa, May 9 – South Africa’s health ministry on Saturday said four cases of a coronavirus variant fuelling a devastating surge of Covid-19 in India had been recorded in the country.

“The four cases of B.1.617.2 have been detected in (the provinces of) Gauteng (2) and KwaZulu-Natal (2) and all have a history of recent arrival from India,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement late Saturday.

Eleven cases of another variant first detected in the United Kingdom and known as B.1.1.7 have also been found, the statement added, noting that community transmission of that variant had “already set in”.

South Africa is at least the fourth country on the continent to pick up the B.1.617.2 variant, alongside Kenya, Uganda and Morocco.

India is grappling with an explosive coronavirus outbreak widely attributed to the variant, which has now been found in more than a dozen countries worldwide.

South Africa has not yet joined the growing number of countries worldwide that have banned flights from India to limit the spread of its variant.

Mkhize said travel restrictions would “need to be balanced against scientific realities” to protect the economy of Africa’s most industrialised nation.

An announcement will be made once the cabinet has consulted on the matter, he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

South Africa is the continent’s worst virus-hit country, accounting for more than 34 percent of all cases in the region.

The country’s second coronavirus wave, which peaked earlier this year, was driven by a local, more infectious coronavirus variant known as B.1.351.

Mkhize earlier this week raised the alarm over “a worrying trend of increasing numbers of detected cases” in certain provinces.

He warned of a looming third wave of infections likely to coincide with the upcoming southern hemisphere winter. 

To date, the country has recorded more than 1.59 million coronavirus cases, of which more than 54,700 have been fatal.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

African nations gear up to polish image at Dubai Expo

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 9 – African nations are attending this year’s Dubai Expo 2020 in force, hoping to project an image of a...

48 mins ago

Capital Health

China’s Sinopharm vaccine to play greater role in helping defeat COVID-19

GENEVA, Switzerland May 9 – World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Friday that China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine has been validated for...

1 hour ago

Headlines

Ruto’s Mt Kenya hustlers meet to fine-tune bottom-up economic model

The DP has been building the Hustler Movement, a political group championing for a bottom-up economic model, as his preferred platform for the 2022...

2 hours ago

Corona Virus

MoH reports a single virus-triggered death in 24 Hours, 12.4 positivity rate

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported the country’s positivity rate at 12.4 per cent.

18 hours ago

Capital Health

Pope backs temporary suspension of vaccine patents

Vatican City, Holy See, May 8 – Pope Francis offered his support Saturday for waiving coronavirus vaccine patents to boost supply to poorer countries, in...

20 hours ago

County News

President Kenyatta mourns former Nairobi County Speaker Ole Magelo

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta described the late Ole Magelo as an outstanding leader who worked hard to make Kenya...

24 hours ago

County News

Met agency issues heavy rainfall alert for West Pokot

School-going children and the aged were advised to be careful while crossing rivers and to avoid shielding under trees during rainy periods

24 hours ago

Africa

AU banks on Ghana’s Mahama to ease Somalia tensions

Nairobi, Kenya, May 8 – The African Union on Saturday named former Ghanaian president John Mahama its High Representative to Somalia to try and resolve...

1 day ago