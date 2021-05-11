Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

Headlines

Senator Mwaura loses his seat after ditching Jubilee Party

BERNARD MOMANYI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has lost his seat after ditching Jubilee, the party that sponsored him.

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka issued a Gazette notice Tuesday, formally declaring Mwaura’s seat vacant.

“It is notified for the information of the general public that pursuant to Article 103 (1) (e) (i) of the Constitution and section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d) of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th May, 2021.
Dated the 10th May, 2021,” the gazette notice stated.

Mwaura’s trouble started last year when he declared his loyalty to Deputy President William Ruto, and later started gravitating towards United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

When Jubilee commenced proceedings to remove him from the Senate, he mounted a defence and even filed an appeal that was dismissed this week by the court.

Interestingly, Mwaura was in the Senate Tuesday when the gazette notice by the Speaker was released.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

UN ‘deeply concerned’ at escalation in Israeli-Palestinian violence

Geneva, Switzerland, May 11 – The United Nations rights office said Tuesday it was “deeply concerned” over the escalation of violence in the occupied Palestinian...

43 mins ago

Kenya

Police Spokesman Charles Owino moved in surprise Changes by IG

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11- National Police Spokesperson, Charles Owino has been moved to the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons,...

54 mins ago

Headlines

Kenya bans flights to and from Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11- Kenya has banned flights to and from Somalia, days after Mogadishu announced that it had normalized bilateral relations with Nairobi....

1 hour ago

Capital Health

China benefiting from controlling COVID-19 with good practices: WHO expert

GENEVA, May 11 – Most of China are enjoying the benefits of having effectively controlled COVID-19, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on...

3 hours ago

BBI

Court to rule on BBI cases Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11- The High Court will on Thursday render its judgment on the consolidated petitions against the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

US authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds

Washington, United States, May 11 – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children...

4 hours ago

Africa

South Sudan president announces new parliament

Juba, South Sudan, May 11- South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir announced a new parliament on Monday including lawmakers from opposing sides of the country’s civil war...

4 hours ago

Focus on China

China’s population reaches 1.4 billion: census

BEIJING, China, May 11 (Xinhua) — China’s population on the mainland reached 1.41178 billion, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Tuesday, citing data...

7 hours ago