Senator Mwaura loses his seat after ditching Jubilee Party

NAIROBI, Kenya May 11 – Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has lost his seat after ditching Jubilee, the party that sponsored him.

Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka issued a Gazette notice Tuesday, formally declaring Mwaura’s seat vacant.

“It is notified for the information of the general public that pursuant to Article 103 (1) (e) (i) of the Constitution and section 37 of the Elections Act, the seat of the Member of the Senate elected under Article 98 (1) (d) of the Constitution and held by Hon. Isaac Mwaura Maigua became vacant, with effect from the 7th May, 2021.

Dated the 10th May, 2021,” the gazette notice stated.

Mwaura’s trouble started last year when he declared his loyalty to Deputy President William Ruto, and later started gravitating towards United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

When Jubilee commenced proceedings to remove him from the Senate, he mounted a defence and even filed an appeal that was dismissed this week by the court.

Interestingly, Mwaura was in the Senate Tuesday when the gazette notice by the Speaker was released.