Senate faces Pontius Pilate moment as Wajir Governor Mohamud pleads for mercy

NAIROBI, Kenya May 17 – Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud on Monday pleaded with Senators to dismiss impeachment charges levelled against him because they have not met the set threshold.

In his mitigation, Mohamud pleaded with the Senate to be sympathetic and should not just impeach me because of one aspect.

“In my opinion, the impeachment before the House does not actually meet the threshold. What the committee has said is that health was an issue which was impeachable. It may be impeachable but it cannot amount to gross violation of the Constitution. I’m saying this because we’ve done a lot in the county since I became Governor of Wajir.”

“I wish to plead with the Senate to be sympathetic and should not just impeach me because of one aspect. We can say I could be impeached for violation of the Constitution but it cannot be gross misconduct,” Governor Mohamud noted.

The Governor defended himself against allegations that his county government has not done enough to provide adequate health facilities.

“The problem has been that we used to have a lot of problems with power supply to the hospital and as a result we could not power that oxygen plant which we had however, we’ve already purchased a big generator that is able to provide power not only to the oxygen plant but also it provides power to the whole hospital,” the Governor stated.

Mohamud added that they have built over 50 health facilities county-wide and have also bought 16 ambulances that are operational.

His lawyer Ndegwa Njiru reminded the Senate that they have a Pontius Pilate moment, where it will have to absolve itself of any responsibility to provide equity and wash it’s hands off the whole matter.

Njiru appealed to the Senate to have mercy on his client citing he has been in the public service for over a quarter of a century and he has diligently served this country.

“Even as we look at the fate of the governor this evening, the governor has been acquitted of all those charges. What remains is to interrogate whether what has been presented before this House, meets the threshold,” he said.

He noted that the role of the Senate in protecting devolution also means protecting governors from the kind of attacks from frivolous means presented by the House.

“Is it only so hard to plead with you to have him finish the 10 months. Then the Wajir people will be granted the opportunity to evaluate him through the power of votes. This assembly is being called upon to protect devolution,” Njiru argued.

The Special Senate Committee established to substantiate charges that led to the impeachment of the Wajir Governor had earlier submitted its report to the House where it recommended for his removal.

The 11-member panel led by Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni found the Governor guilty of grossly violating the Constitution; County Government, Public Procurement and Asset Disposal and Public Finance Management laws.

The Senate team was unable to substantiate the second charge of abuse of office and gross misconduct.