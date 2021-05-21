Connect with us

Map locating Mandera County near the border with Somalia. /AFP

County News

Security operation underway in Mandera after Al Shabaab attack

Published


NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Kenyan police officers came under attack from Al Shabaab terrorists near the Somalia border in north of the country Friday, leaving casualty on both sides.

The attack at Banisa in Mandera left at least five police officers with serious injuries, with some reported to have succumbed.

“There was an attack by suspected Al Shabaab in Banisa this morning near the border,” said Edward Mbugua, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, “some police officers are injured and we have some who lost their lives.”

He said a Multi-Agency Team had been deployed to pursue the attackers.

“There is heavy casualty on the side of attackers and the security operation is ongoing,” he added. A senior police officer in Mandera however, said, five officers had been killed in the attack.

