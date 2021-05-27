Second COVID-19 jab starts Friday in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Kenyans who received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose will start receiving their second dose from Friday.

Chairperson of the Vaccine Taskforce Dr. Willis Akhwale said those due for the vaccination have already received notification messages.

“In keeping with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, second dose is administered after 12 weeks so people who are due have received a message as a reminder which is being sent 48 hours to when one is expected to go for their second jab from tomorrow,” Dr. Akhwale said.

He said only 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that were received in March through the COVAX facility are left as well as 72,000 others which the Ministry expects to receive from South Sudan.

“We have estimated that close to 100,000 doses will be available and 72, 000 others aboard Kenya Airways will be arriving tomorrow (Friday),” he said.

Kenya received 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine from the COVAX facility in March this year initially targetting frontline workers.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that 60 percent of the population is vaccinated by June 2022.

“In this regard, the procurement agreement through African Union for 30 million doses of Johnson and Jonson vaccine is almost complete,” Kagwe stated.

By May 27, over 960,000 people had been vaccinated while 169 356 people had tested positive with 3,108 fatalities and 115,844 recoveries recorded since March last year.