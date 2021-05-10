Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Felicien Kabuga, considered one of the world's most wanted criminal, was arrested in France Saturday, after evading justice for 26 years/FILE/COURTESY

Africa

Rwandan ‘genocide financier’ unfit for trial: lawyers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 10 – Lawyers representing the alleged financier of the 1994 Rwandan genocide, Felicien Kabuga, have requested that charges against him be dropped on the grounds he is unfit for trial.

In a May 6 filing to the UN court’s branch in Tanzania, lawyer Emmanuel Altit said that medical reports prove that his 84-year-old client could not withstand trial.

“Pursuing the case under these conditions would constitute a serious breach of Felicien Kabuga’s rights and would put into question the fairness of the trial,” the document, seen by AFP Sunday, states.

“The court and the parties involved now have enough evidence to rule that the case must be stopped,” the lawyer added.

Altit asked that in the event the court rejects his motion for dismissal, Kabuga should be freed on bail.

Once one of Rwanda’s richest men, Kabuga allegedly helped set up hate media that urged ethnic Hutus to “kill the Tutsi cockroaches” and funded militia groups. 

He was arrested in France last May and transferred to the court in The Hague in October to answer to charges of playing a key role in the killing of 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

The Rwandan faces seven counts including genocide, incitement to genocide and persecution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a recent interview with AFP, Kabuga’s eldest son, Donatien Nshimyumuremyi, said his father’s health had significantly deteriorated.

“We can say without a doubt that he is physically and mentally unfit for trial and also to assist his attorney,” he said.

Nshimyumuremyi said that apart from being frail and ill, his father had hurt himself after falling twice in prison.

His trial is set to start in several months.

The UN says 800,000 people were murdered in a 100-day rampage that began in April 1994 in Rwanda, in scenes of horror that shocked the world.

An ally of Rwanda’s then-ruling party, Kabuga allegedly helped create the Interahamwe Hutu militia group and the Radio-Television Libre des Mille Collines (RTLM), whose broadcasts incited people to murder.

str-sva/thm/jz/wdb

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

5 Pakistanis detained in Kisumu as police probe illegal entry

County Policy Commander Samuel Anampiu said two of them were arrested along Kisumu-Kakamega road while the other three were picked along Kisumu-Nairobi road at...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Sweden tops 1 million COVID-19 cases

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Xinhua) — Sweden reported 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday with 6,526 new cases detected in the past 24...

12 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Diaz: Suluhu a fresh breath of air to EAC trade

Her meteoric rise to the helm of Tanzania leadership may have come on the backdrop of the unprecedented demise of her predecessor John Pombe...

13 hours ago

Capital Health

316 COVID-19 cases registered with posiivity rate standing at 7.4pc

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutavi Kagwe also reported 12 virus-linked deaths one of which occurred within 24 hours lapsing Sunday, the others on diverse dates.

18 hours ago

Kenya

Mama Rachel Ruto, CS Kobia honour mothers in heartwarming messages

Second Lady Rachel Ruto lauded mothers for taking many sacrifices for their children saying that there is no pause button on motherhood.

19 hours ago

Africa

South Sudan’s health workers start Chinese language lessons

JUBA, South Sudan, May 9 – Several South Sudanese health workers on Friday started enrolling for Chinese language lessons being taught in Juba by...

20 hours ago

County News

IG orders probe as frustrated female cop decries harassment in a viral clip

According to the officer attached to Mombasa's traffic department, claims filed by officers at the internal affairs unit never get attention, citing corruption as...

21 hours ago

County News

DCI agents seeking armed gang after violent robbery in Ruaka

A statement by DCI on Sunday indicated the victim was ambushed by a gang of three who smashed his car and fired shots at...

21 hours ago