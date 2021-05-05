Rise up and unlock your potential, youth told at Africa renaissance conference

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Calls to unlock the potential of Africa as a continent dominated a virtual conference in the capital Nairobi, organised by the Pan African Forum on Wednesday.

Youth leaders drawn from across the continent and professionals from various sectors who addressed the conference said Africa has what it takes to rise but will only succeed if youth stop blaming leaders and instead engage constructively while utilising their diverse skills particularly in Agriculture and innovation.

Kenya’s PLO Lumumba said, “The potential in Agriculture and many more sectors must be exploited for Africa to take its rightful position in the world. The continent has great youth leaders.”

Pan African Forum Chairman Dr David Matsanga said “We have lined up key pan African speakers, Afro Caribbean and other international scholars from all over the world to speak,” he said.

“The Pan African Forum always urges you to engage peacefully and constructively, do not give up and do not be violent. Our forum does not advocate for misbehaviour, it advocates you to talk about what is ailing Africa. You are the new generation,” Matsanga said.

54 youth leaders from universities across Africa and more than 200 guests are taking part in the conference.

Javan Karanja, a Kenyan youth leader said for Africa to rise, the youth must take interest in issues that affect them.

“Africa renaissance will happen when the youth stop being subjects and being misused. The youth must be on the negotiating table across Africa.”

He also urged more youth to embrace Agriculture and technological innovation.

“The youth must also stop relying too much on employment, and instead get into self-employed, there are a lot of opportunities that need to be exploited to end unemployment which is a major challenge not only in Kenya but across the continent,” haid.

Gaudence Were, a lawyer and youth leader from Kenya said “the youth must stand up and take their position in advancing development and politics.”

“They must ensure that policies implemented are for the benefit of the people,” she said.

The virtual conference held at Villa Rosa Kempinski, which was themed Youth and African Renaissance kicked off on Wednesday and will end on Friday.

Dr Matsanga said the conference is aimed at evaluating and discuss challenges facing Africa as a continent, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic that has slowed down economic activities across the world.

Jane Mwikali from Meta Meta foundation in Kenya said “the youth must not give up. They must keep thinking and innovating for the success of Africa.”

Uganda leader from Kampala, Uganda, Samuel Waswa, said for Africa to succeed, governments must address insecurity, poor political climates and other challenges which limit the youth from rising.

“Our governments must tackle these challenges, African countries is faced with a lot of challenges which have negative impacts in development,” he said.