Raila calls out overzealous and bellicose govt functionaries after chaotic by-elections

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called out officials with impunity in government following chaotic scenes during by-elections in Bonchari and Juja.

Odinga’s party Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) which had sponsored Pavel Oimeke won the Bonchari seat after hours of chaotic scenes characterised by arrests, teargas and wht the party’s Secretary General Edwin Sifuna described as intimidation of voters.

As soon as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Oimeke winner, Raila took to twitter where he did not mince his words.

“What we have witnessed in the by-elections in Bonchari and Juja is an abuse of police powers and an arrogant display of impunity by a few overzealous and bellicose government functionaries,” Odinga said without naming them.

And he accused the unnamed individuals of undermining his handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“The peaceful co-existence post-2018 must NOT be taken for granted by some rogue elements wanting to confuse the HANDSHAKE for an excuse to ERODE our hard-earned liberties!,” he warned. An election process is an opportunity for the voters to express their will at the ballot and not an avenue to pursue IMAGINARY and SHORT-LEGGED political interests.



Security forces exist to serve the people and not the interests of those out to conduct political experiments.— Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) May 19, 2021

Oimeke of ODM was declared winner of the Bonchari by-election Wednesday, after defeating twelve candidates, including Jubilee and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In results declared on Wednesday morning by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Oimeke won with 8,049 votes defeating his closest challenger Zebedeo Opore of the ruling Jubilee Party who managed 7,279 votes.

Teresa Oroo who vied on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party was third with 6,964 votes. Results for the Bonchari by-election as presented by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

13 candidates were on the ballot to succeed Oroo Oyioka who succumbed to COVID-19 in February.

Oimeke who formerly headed the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) defeated his 12 competitors, and was declared the new MP for Bonchari to replace Oyioka.