Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Headlines

Public Holiday Friday May 14 for Id-Ul-Fitr

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – The government has declared Friday May 14 a public holiday for Muslims to mark Idd-Ul-Fitr.

The announcement is contained in a Gazette Notice issued Friday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Mating’i.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Cordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers confered by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Friday, the 14th May, 2021 shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” the Gazette Notice states.

Idd-ul-Fitr also referred to as Idd is a religious day dedicated for muslims to break the month-long fast.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

Tuskys’ 90% discounts resume at T-Mall

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Tuskys resumes the up to 90% discounts on select items at the T-Mall branch in Nairobi Friday, a sale...

9 hours ago

BBI

Big win for Uhuru, Raila as Parliament says yes to BBI

224 MPs voted yes against 63 who voted NO. 2 abstained.

10 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Diaz: To cancel or not, the dilemma on Olympic games

By Chris Diaz To cancel or let the Olympics continue in July as scheduled? That has been the heated debate in many quarters over...

11 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Strengthen NYS role in fighting extremism among Youth

In the last two decades, youth have been at the heart of discourse on peace, security and conflict resolution, thanks to increasing recognition of...

11 hours ago

County News

Govt to pay field service allowance to administrators following extended mandate

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6- The government has announced Field Service Allowance for administrators from the rank of an Assistant Chief to the Regional Commissioner....

11 hours ago

Capital Health

African Union hails US for ‘remarkable’ leadership on vaccine waiver

NAIROBI, Kenya May 6 – The Africa Union’s health watchdog on Thursday praised the United States’ support for a waiver on patent protections for...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Voice for Women and Girls’ Rights says Koome’s nomination to head Judiciary will steer gender equality

She is the first woman to be nominated to the position and will be taking over from David Maraga who retired in January on...

12 hours ago

County News

11-Member Senate Committee to probe Wajir Governor’s impeachment

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6- Investigations on the proposed removal of Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud by way of impeachment will be conducted by an 11-member...

13 hours ago