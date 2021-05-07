Public Holiday Friday May 14 for Id-Ul-Fitr

NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – The government has declared Friday May 14 a public holiday for Muslims to mark Idd-Ul-Fitr.

The announcement is contained in a Gazette Notice issued Friday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Mating’i.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Cordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers confered by section 2 (1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Friday, the 14th May, 2021 shall be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” the Gazette Notice states.

Idd-ul-Fitr also referred to as Idd is a religious day dedicated for muslims to break the month-long fast.