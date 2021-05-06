PS Hinga urges patience on delayed Kazi Mtaani payment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6- Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has warned of delays in the payment of the Kazi Mtaani programme.

Hinga said efforts are being made to finalize and effect the payment and has urged beneficiaries to remain patient.

“We appeal for patience as we process payment to the youth who are doing a splendid job in making the programme successful,” Hinga said in a statement.

Over 280,000 youth employed from 1,100 informal settlements in the 47 counties have planted millions of trees, created access roads, rehabilitated public facilities, build public toilets, and cleaned informal settlements and rivers among other works.

Hinga further pointed out that so far, over Sh 10 billion has been utilized in the programme which supports thousands of Kenyans and enabled more youths to start small thriving businesses.

“Tens of thousands of youths have also received extensive training on life skills such as setting up businesses, HIV/Aids prevention, mental health and counseling, and basic skills in masonry and carpentry,” he stated.

The Steering committee of the National Hygiene Programme popularly known as the Kazi Mtaani was unveiled in July 2020 as a local economic recovery initiative and a form of social protection designed to cushion the youth and vulnerable citizens in informal settlements.