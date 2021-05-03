Connect with us

Comedian Professor Hamo, whose real name is Herman Kago, is a radio host on Hot 96.

Prof Hamo: I have not neglected my kids

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Top comedian and radio host Professor Hamo has denied claims that he has neglected his two children as claimed by fellow comedian Jemutai who is his secret lover.

The Hot 96 radio host, whose real name is Herman Kago, admits he has children out of wedlock and that he has been providing for them.

“My wife sends upkeep for the children who don’t live with us. This has been the agreement between my family and the mother of the children,” he said in a statement on social media, “I have been a present dad to all my children and will continue to and take care of them.”

Even though he did not refer directly to Jemutai by her name, he responded to her claims saying, “sometimes people can get frustrated when they are not able to get everything they wanted especially when unseen challenges arise.”

Jemutai went public about her affair with Professor Hamo last week, when she contacted blogger Edgar Obare with evidence of their relationship which she said dates back to 2015 when they first met on Churchil Show.

Jemutai has also put her Facebook page on sale, to help raise money to fend for her children.

“My name is Jemutai and I am a comedian and a mother of two. I am a single mother and life is becoming even harder every day. I have lots of arrears,” she said in a message put out on Instagram by Obare, “I have no other choice so I am selling my Facebook account to anyone in business, it has over 850k followers, it goes for 2bob per follower. I want to be able to start a business and take care of my kids.”

