Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Rugby 7s Coach Benjamin Ayimba succumbed to cerebral malaria on May 21, 2021.

Kenya

President Kenyatta mourns rugby icon Benjamin Ayimba

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of celebrated rugby coach Benjamin Ayimba who passed away on Friday night at a Nairobi hospital.

The President mourned the departed sportsman as a Kenyan great and an icon of rugby saying Ayimba had inspired a generation of Kenyans to take up and excel in rugby.

“It is a sad day in the history of Kenyan sports having lost Benjamin. From his exploits on the field as as a rugby player and on the touch line as a coach, Benjamin inspired a generation of young Kenyans to take up and excel as rugby players. He was truly a national rugby icon,” the President eulogised.

“As a nation, we will forever be grateful for his great contribution to Kenya’s sports especially for the many accolades he earned the country over the years,” the President added.

President Kenyatta recalled the late athlete’s successes in rugby saying his most outstanding memory, as a rugby fan, was in 2016 when Kenya, coached by Ayimba, lifted the World Rugby Sevens Series main cup in Singapore after beating heavyweights Fiji.

He pointed out that the late Ayimba helped lift Kenya’s rugby from national obscurity to international stardom, positioning the country on the global map as one of the world’s emerging rugby nations.

“Besides earning Kenya accolades and global recognition as a rugby nation, Benjamin and his generation of players and coaches helped grow Kenya’s brand abroad benefiting sectors such as tourism, hospitality and aviation,” the President noted.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family of the departed Kenyan hero strength and fortitude during this difficult period of mourning.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Speaker Muturi crowned Mt Kenya Spokesman

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has been crowned Spokesman of Mt Kenya. The ceremony was held at the Mukurwe wa...

5 mins ago

Capital Health

Closing immunization gap, President Xi pledges providing more COVID-19 vaccines

BEIJING, May 22 — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday pledged to provide more COVID-19 vaccines to the best of China’s ability to the...

2 hours ago

Africa

Nigeria’s top army commander killed in air crash

Abuja, Nigeria, May 22 – Nigeria’s top-ranking army commander Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers were killed on Friday when their plane crashed in...

2 hours ago

World

Biden vows to help ‘rebuild’ Gaza, insists on two-state solution

Washington, United States, May 22 – President Joe Biden on Friday pledged to help organize efforts to rebuild Gaza and said creating a Palestinian state...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Celebrated Kenya 7s Legend Benjamin Ayimba Is Dead

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Kenya Sevens legend and former head coach Benjamin Ayimba is dead. Ayimba, who was the most decorated Kenya 7s...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta commissions KDF operational vehicles and engineering equipment

THIKA, Kenya May 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday commissioned operational vehicles and engineering equipment refurbished by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) technical...

15 hours ago

Kenya

LSK urges new CJ Koome to Fight impunity, protect Independence of Judiciary

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21-The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has urged Chief Justice Martha Koome to protect the independence of the Judiciary. Koome took...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanism, CJ Kooome says on taking oath

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged Kenyans to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve conflicts even as she committed...

16 hours ago