President Kenyatta mourns former Nairobi County Speaker Ole Magelo

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of former Nairobi County Speaker Alex Ole Magelo who passed away Friday night at a Nairobi hospital.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta described the late Ole Magelo as an outstanding leader who worked hard to make Kenya a better country for all.

The Head of State said the late Ole Magelo’s commitment to duty and service to fellow Kenyans saw him being appointed as a member of the Kenya Leather Development Council last year.

“I have known the late Ole Magelo for a long time and from my interactions with him, I came to appreciate his commitment and desire to make life better for others.

“He was a gentleman and a sports enthusiast who mentored very many young people through football to become great men and women in our country. Many remember Ole Magelo for the good work he did as Chairman of Kenyan football giants AFC Leopards,” President Kenyatta eulogised.

The President prayed to God to give the family of the departed leader strength and fortitude as they mourn their beloved kin.