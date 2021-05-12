President Kenyatta in Uganda for Museveni’s inauguration

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 12- President Uhuru’s Kenyatta on Wednesday arrived in Uganda, ahead of President Yoweri Museveni’s inauguration.

The President arrived at the Entebbe International Airport and was received by senior Ugandan government officials.

Other region heads of state were also attending the event, among them President Samia Suluhu of Tanzania and her Somali counterpart Mohamed Abdullahi alias Farmaajo.

President Museveni, now aged 76 years, is set to start the 6th term, after winning the election that was marred by violence and alleged vote fraud.

His main contender was musician cum politician Bobi Wine who garnered 35 percent of the cast votes, while President Museveni won with 59 percent of total cast votes.

“As Gen. Museveni prepares to illegally swear himself in tomorrow, abductions of Ugandans have intensified. Yesterday Gordon Ssebagala, our comrade was abducted by heavily armed operatives in plain clothes! His whereabouts are unknown. There must be accountability for these crimes,” he said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

President Kenyatta and the Somalia President will be sharing the same podium amid heightened diplomatic tension between the two countries, the meeting coming a day after Kenya banned all flights from Somalia.

A notice issued by the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said only medical emergency evacuation flights and those on the United Nations Humanitarian Missions will be exempted from the ban.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“All flights between Kenya and Somalia are suspended except medical evacuation flights and United Nations Flights on humanitarian missions only,” reads the notice seen by Capital FM News

Just a few days ago, Mogadishu normalized ties with Kenya, but sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs a formal communication is yet to be made to Nairobi.

“Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kenya takes note of a press release issued by Somali authorities reestablishing their diplomatic relations with Kenya,” Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on May 7.

“In taking note of these developments, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs looks forward to further normalization of relations by the Somali authorities including with regard to trade, communication, transportation, people to people relations and cultural exchanges.”

The truce was brokered by the Government of Qatar, but even with that, all seems not to be well.Ai ba