Police Spokesman Charles Owino. Photo/CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Police Spokesman Charles Owino moved in surprise Changes by IG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11- National Police Spokesperson, Charles Owino has been moved to the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons, in a surprise move by Inspector General of Police Hilary Mityambai.

Sources confirmed that Owino has been on leave was re-deployed to the department as a Deputy Director.

”He is nolonger the Police Spokesman,” a senior police officer told Capital FM News, “he has been moved to the small arms department.”

There was no immediate reason provided for the move and no statement was issued by Police Headquarters on the changes that observers linked to Owino’s intent to pursue a political seat in 2022.

Owino has served in the position for more than 10 years, but has lately went quiet with statements from police headquarters often sent directly to newsrooms but the IG’s office.

Owino has declared on local Luo radio stations that he will vie for the gubernatorial seat in Siaya next year, a move that has put him in the odds given the position he holds in the police.

People close to him say he is planning to resign from the police service later this year, but he has not formally confirmed the information.

