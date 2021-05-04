Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Fake currency and gold were seized by DCI detectives during a raid at a house in Ruiru on May 4, 2021.

Kenya

Police seize Sh350 million fake currency in Ruiru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4-Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have confiscated Sh350 million in fake currency during a raid at a construction site in Ruiru.

Also seized during teh raid that netted thtree Cameroonians was a pistol, police said.

Ruiru Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Justice Ombati said the suspects were under investigation over a fake gold and currency syndicate.

He said they seized 250 kilograms of fake gold nuggets and gold bars.

Ombati said the pistol was recovered in a house in Muthaiga, which belongs to a fourth suspect, whose license had expired.

“Detailed investigations revealed that the firearm belonged to a fourth suspect Loise Kaguongo, who was holding it illegally, since her firearm license had expired,” he said.

Kaguongo is said to be the link between the three suspects and a wider criminal syndicate.

“She operates over 10 mobile money outlets,” the DCI said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Detectives said they seeking to establish whether the outlets had been used in money laundering.

The source of the fake cash was yet to be established but police said it was being used to defraud locals.

Similar operations have led to the recovery of millions of fake cash in Ruiru and the upmarket Kilimani areas.

A week ago, police recovered fake currency worth Sh750 million and arrested two suspects in Kilimani.

In February 2019, when Sh32.6 billion worth of fake money was seized from a house in Ruiru where two suspects were arrested.

In June 2018, the High Court in Nairobi condemned a Niger and Cameroonian nationals to 10 years in jail for possession of an estimated Sh110 billion in counterfeit currency. They were also found in possession of tools for making fake banknotes.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

With a ‘corona pass’, Denmark goes forward on Covid exit

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 4 – Denmark on Tuesday announced new steps in its Covid strategy to reopen society, with the spread of the virus deemed...

2 hours ago

Kenya

MCK to award top journalists Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4- The Media Council of Kenya(MCK) was on Tuesday set to announce winners of the 2021 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA),...

4 hours ago

Kenya

I have no question for you, Justice Warsame tells Marete in Supreme Court interview

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – Employment and Labor Relations Court Judge David Marete was interviewed for the position of Supreme Court Judge Monday, the...

5 hours ago

BBI

Speaker Muturi to determine fate of BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya May 4 – National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi is on Tuesday afternoon set to issue seven key rulings that will determine the...

5 hours ago

Africa

Traditional Chinese medicine clinic in Namibia gives locals new lease on life

WINDHOEK, May 3 (Xinhua) — A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) clinic in the Namibian capital Windhoek has brought hope and improved health for many...

5 hours ago

Africa

Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu to address Kenyan Parliament Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya May 3 – Parliament is on Wednesday set to hold a special joint sitting for an address by Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu...

5 hours ago

World

20 dead, dozens hurt as elevated metro collapses in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico, May 4 – An elevated metro line collapsed in the Mexican capital on Monday, leaving at least 20 people dead and dozens...

6 hours ago

EAC

Tanzania’s Suluhu arrives in Kenya for talks with Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 3 – Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu arrived in Kenya Tuesday for talks with her host President Uhuru Kenyatta, in her first...

6 hours ago