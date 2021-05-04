Police seize Sh350 million fake currency in Ruiru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4-Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal investigations (DCI) have confiscated Sh350 million in fake currency during a raid at a construction site in Ruiru.

Also seized during teh raid that netted thtree Cameroonians was a pistol, police said.

Ruiru Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer Justice Ombati said the suspects were under investigation over a fake gold and currency syndicate.

He said they seized 250 kilograms of fake gold nuggets and gold bars.

Ombati said the pistol was recovered in a house in Muthaiga, which belongs to a fourth suspect, whose license had expired.

“Detailed investigations revealed that the firearm belonged to a fourth suspect Loise Kaguongo, who was holding it illegally, since her firearm license had expired,” he said.

Kaguongo is said to be the link between the three suspects and a wider criminal syndicate.

“She operates over 10 mobile money outlets,” the DCI said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Detectives said they seeking to establish whether the outlets had been used in money laundering.

The source of the fake cash was yet to be established but police said it was being used to defraud locals.

Similar operations have led to the recovery of millions of fake cash in Ruiru and the upmarket Kilimani areas.

A week ago, police recovered fake currency worth Sh750 million and arrested two suspects in Kilimani.

In February 2019, when Sh32.6 billion worth of fake money was seized from a house in Ruiru where two suspects were arrested.

In June 2018, the High Court in Nairobi condemned a Niger and Cameroonian nationals to 10 years in jail for possession of an estimated Sh110 billion in counterfeit currency. They were also found in possession of tools for making fake banknotes.