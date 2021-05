0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – Kenya opened its second sea port in Lamu Thursday, a historic move which officials said will boost the country’s trans-shipment services. Today we mark history, we launch Kenya's second sea port after Port of Mombasa #LamuPortTakeOff pic.twitter.com/1lTn0Q4yks— Kenya Ports (@Kenya_Ports) May 20, 2021

The Sh310 billion port, the second after Mombasa, was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta. First commercial ship MV CAP Carmel makes her maiden call at Lamu Port #LamuPortTakeOff pic.twitter.com/Q8v5QrlFbN— Kenya Ports (@Kenya_Ports) May 20, 2021