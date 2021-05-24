Connect with us

Chief Justice Martha Koome takes part in a procession at the Judiciary headquarters on Nairobi during an assumption of office event/Judiciary Media Service

PHOTOS: CJ Koome’s assumption of office procession

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

  • May 24, 2021 | Attorney General Kihara Kariuki speaks during Chief Justice Martha Moome’s assumption of office ceremony/ Judiciary Media Service
  • May 24, 2021 | Senior counsel Fred Ojiambo speaks during Chief Justice Martha Moome’s assumption of office ceremony/ Judiciary Media Service
  • May 24, 2021 | Rtd. Justice Effie Awuor speaks during Chief Justice Martha Moome’s assumption of office ceremony/ Judiciary Media Service
  • May 24, 2021 | Rtd. Chief Justice David Maraga speaks during Chief Justice Martha Moome’s assumption of office ceremony/ Judiciary Media Service
  • May 24, 2021 | Ag. JSC vice chairperson Prof Olive Mugenda speaks during Chief Justice Martha Moome’s assumption of office ceremony/ Judiciary Media Service

