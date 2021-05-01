Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The selection panel led by former Constitution Implementation Commission Vice-Chairperson Elizabeth Muli said all applications must be received by May 17/FILE/ Judiciary Media Service

Kenya

Panel mandated to hire 4 IEBC commissioners sets May 17 deadline for applications

According to the public notice, applications and supporting documentation may be hand-delivered in a sealed envelope to the Secretariat of the Selection Panel housed at County Hall, Parliament Buildings.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – The selection panel appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to hire four commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commenced the process on Saturday with the placement of an advertisement calling for interested applicants.

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the vacancies on April 14 after former Vice-Chairperson Connie Nkatha led commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya in resigning from the Commission in April 2018, saying it had become difficult to work with IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

Roselyn Akombe had left the Commission before the presidential rerun in October 2017.

The selection panel led by former Constitution Implementation Commission Vice-Chairperson Elizabeth Muli said all applications must be received by May 17.

According to the public notice, applications and supporting documentation may be hand-delivered in a sealed envelope to the Secretariat of the Selection Panel housed at County Hall, Parliament Buildings.

Women, youth and persons with disability were encouraged to apply for the vacancies with interested applicants urged to visit the Parliament of Kenya website where they can download the job application form.

“Applicants should attach , to their applications, copies of their academic and professional professional bodies and any credit reference Bureaus,” read the notice in part.

The panel shall, within seven days publish the names of all applicants and their qualifications in the Gazette, two newspapers with national circulation and on the Parliamentary Service Commission website.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Section 6(2) of the IEBC Act dictates that a person is qualified as a member of the commission if such a person has proven relevant experience in electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public finance and administration, law and meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Uhuru unlocks 5-county zoned area as virus caseload falls by 72pc

The President said the decision was reached after data from medical experts suggested that after a month-long lockdown, the COVID caseload within the zoned...

35 mins ago

BBI

Lusaka recalls Senate to vote on BBI Bill, consider Wajir impeachment

Lusaka on Thursday received a notification from Wajir County Assembly Speaker on the assembly's resolution to impeach the governor.

5 hours ago

County News

Uhuru signs Revenue Bill capping county allocations at Sh370bn

In the 2021/2022 budget of Sh1.7 trillion, the national government will receive Sh1.39 trillion while county equitable share has been capped at Sh370 billion.

5 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID-19 positivity rate slows to 9.7pc with 497 people testing positive

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported 17 virus-linked deaths, raising the cumulative fatalities to 2,724.

20 hours ago

Capital Health

CS Kagwe denies US involvement in KEMSA appointments, commits to graft probe

Kagwe who responded to claims on the involvement of the US government in the reconstitution of the KEMSA board said the appointment of Mary...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya begins mapping exercise ahead of Pfizer, J&J vaccine deployment

The National COVID-19 Taskforce for Vaccine Deployment Chairperson Willis Akhwale told the Senate Health Committee on Friday the taskforce working on developing a distribution...

20 hours ago

Capital Health

Pfizer/BioNTech seek Covid jab approval for 12-15-year-olds in EU

Frankfurt, Germany April 30 – Pfizer/BioNTech said Friday they have asked European regulators to authorise their Covid-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, a move seen as...

21 hours ago

Biden Administration

China blasts U.S. politicians for hyping “China threat”

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) –– A Chinese military spokesperson on Thursday blasted some U.S. politicians for hyping the so-called “China threat,” saying it will...

22 hours ago