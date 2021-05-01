Panel mandated to hire 4 IEBC commissioners sets May 17 deadline for applications

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – The selection panel appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to hire four commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commenced the process on Saturday with the placement of an advertisement calling for interested applicants.

President Uhuru Kenyatta declared the vacancies on April 14 after former Vice-Chairperson Connie Nkatha led commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya in resigning from the Commission in April 2018, saying it had become difficult to work with IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

Roselyn Akombe had left the Commission before the presidential rerun in October 2017.

The selection panel led by former Constitution Implementation Commission Vice-Chairperson Elizabeth Muli said all applications must be received by May 17.

According to the public notice, applications and supporting documentation may be hand-delivered in a sealed envelope to the Secretariat of the Selection Panel housed at County Hall, Parliament Buildings.

Women, youth and persons with disability were encouraged to apply for the vacancies with interested applicants urged to visit the Parliament of Kenya website where they can download the job application form.

“Applicants should attach , to their applications, copies of their academic and professional professional bodies and any credit reference Bureaus,” read the notice in part.

The panel shall, within seven days publish the names of all applicants and their qualifications in the Gazette, two newspapers with national circulation and on the Parliamentary Service Commission website.

Section 6(2) of the IEBC Act dictates that a person is qualified as a member of the commission if such a person has proven relevant experience in electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public finance and administration, law and meets the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.