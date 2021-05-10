Connect with us

Capital News
Senate Minority Leader James Orengo/FILE

Kenya

Orengo faults ‘conspiracy theorists’ for reports on fallout in ODM

In a tweet posted Sunday evening Orengo suggested that reports of a feud with Raila was a creation of ‘conspiracy theorists’ aimed at divert public attention from the key issues.

Published

NAIROBI,  Kenya, May 10 – Senate Minority Leader James Orengo has downplayed reports of a fallout with his Party Leader Raila Odinga.

Orengo and Rarieda MP Otiende Amolo who was kicked out as vice-chairperson of the influential Justice and Legal Affairs Committee have lately rubbed some members of Raila’s ODM Party inner circle the wrong way after calling for amendments to the Building Bridges Initiative Constitution Amendment Bill.

The senior counsels said some proposed amendments such as the creation of 70 new constituencies will entrench inequality.

In a tweet posted Sunday evening Orengo suggested that reports of a feud with Raila was a creation of ‘conspiracy theorists’ aimed at divert public attention from the key issues.

“In Kenya’s politics life really imitates art. But the artist is a conspiracy theorist with a hypothesized fanciful narrative fed as news or fact. Before the big lie unfolds public debate on the big issues of the day is just a shouting match. Full of sound and fury signifying nothing,” Orengo stated.

However, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen took on his Siaya counterpart saying he may not be sincere in his recent statements.

Murkomen who is among legislators who are opposed to the constitution amendment bill dared Orengo to vote against the document when the Senate reconvenes.

“Either Jimmy is downplaying reports about a fallout with his Party Leader or chastising those who angrily criticize BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill but when it matters most they vote for it (after engaging in a shouting match).I wish he meant the later but you know he doesn’t,” Murkomen stated in his reply to the Orengo’s tweet.

Orengo’s response come as Senators await a ruling by Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka which is expected to guide them on whether to correct anomalies picked by the joint Justice and Legal Committee or pass the amendment bill without alteration.

