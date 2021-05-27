Only 3,000 guests invited to Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27- Madaraka Day celebrations set for June 1 will be an invite-only event as part of the COVID-19 measures.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o said only 3,000 guests have been invited to attend physically.

“The capacity of the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium is 30,000. We have invited 3,000 which is 10 percent of the entire capacity. These invited people will come with their cards and their seats are designated with proper social distancing,” said Nyong’o.

He assured that all the health ministry measures will be observed and urged those invited not to be afraid of the Indian variant which was detected in the lakeside city, saying their safety has been prioritized

“Our departments of health will be on standby, anybody with no mask will be given one, there will be enough sanitizers and hand washing areas and therefore our guests will receive maximum protection from COVID-19,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead the nation in marking this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations at the new Jomo Kenyatta Sports Complex, in Kisumu formerly Mamboleo Showground.

Madaraka Day is celebrated on June 1 annually to commemorate the day Kenya attained internal self-rule in 1963 after colonisation from Britain.