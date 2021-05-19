ODM’s Pavel Oimeke wins Bonchari by-election

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Pavel Oimeke of ODM was declared winner of the Bonchari by-election Wednesday, after defeating twelve candidates, including Jubilee and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Popular
Capital Health
More on Capital News
business
Nairobi, Kenya May 18- Equity Group Foundation and Kenya Forest Service have today joined University of Nairobi in their annual tree planting exercise at a...
Corona Virus
NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – Kenya’s COVID positivity rate was reported at 7 per cent Tuesday when the Health Ministry recorded 469 new cases....
Headlines
As at 7.30pm, ODM and UDA candidates in the Bonchari Member of National Assembly election were neck and neck claiming 34 per cent each...
Kenya
The panel’s Chairperson Elizabeth Muli on Tuesday said all the names and the qualifications of the applicants will be published on the dailies by...
BBI
The AG withdrew the case moments after the five-judge Constitutional Court bench confirmed receipt of his stay application and set a date for the...
business
BEIJING, China, May 18 – Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Monday held a phone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Mario Draghi, with both sides...
Biden Administration
WASHINGTON, United States of America, May 18 – The Biden administration greenlighted 735 million U.S. dollars sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel, U.S. media...
Africa
Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, May 18 – Tanzania’s new coronavirus taskforce recommended on Monday that the government resume publishing figures about the disease’s spread in...