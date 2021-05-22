New Mt Kenya Spokesman Muturi pledges GEMA unity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22- National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, who was crowned new Mt Kenya Spokesman, has pledged to unite warring Gikuyu, Embu, and Meru Association (GEMA) leaders following divisions fuelled by the 2022 succession politics.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is the current Spokesman of the region is winding on his second and final term, leaving leaders from the region scrambling to replace him.

“If we are not united as Mt Kenya people, we cannot seek unity from other people. We have to start from home and being united does not mean that we do not have our different views,” Muturi said Saturday when he was crowned Spokesman of the region during a ceremony held at the Mukurwe Wa Nyagathanga holy shrine in Murang’s County, “We must disagree to agree without losing focus.”

He called on political and community leaders to join hands and work together for the benefit of the GEMA community and the country at large.

“As a region that is deeply rooted in the history of this country, we must prioritize unity and working together as a community because when we work together for the sake of our community, even our country Kenya will be united,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by elders from Meru, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Murang’a, and Nyeri among others.

The traditional event was conducted by community high priest Mathenge Wairegi.

It took several hours including slaughtering of a goat to appease community gods.

Heavy police presence was witnessed following earlier threats by Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria to disrupt the event which he termed as “satanic and unnecessary.”

As part of the coronation, Muturi underwent various rituals at the holy shrine in accordance with the Mt Kenya tradition.

He was presented with a sword, traditional stool, spear, and traditional regalia which symbolizes leadership.

Prof Peter Kagwanja, who is one of the Agikuyu elders, maintained that Muturi takes his new responsibility as a spokesperson and not the community political leader.

“Mt Kenya region is like a beautiful girl who is admired by many men. Her beauty is over 10 million votes and that girl has her father called Uhuru Kenyatta. If any man is interested in her, he should talk to her father but dowry negotiations is never done by the father and that where elders are called and since they cannot talk at the same time, they need a representative and that is where Muturi comes in,” he said.