MoH reports a single virus-triggered death in 24 Hours, 12.4 positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 — The Ministry of Health announced a single virus-triggered death within 24 hours lapsing on Saturday with 17 others picked from data audit.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported the country’s positivity rate at 12.4 per cent.

The positivity rate was a representation of 572 people who tested positive out of 4,624 screened within the period under review.

Nairobi recorded the highest caseload at 148 while Tana River, Kwale, Garissa and Kirinyaga reported the least: a single case each.

There were 1,103 patients admitted in various health facilities in the country while 6,295 patients were on home-based isolation and care.

The ministry said 131 patients were in the Intensive Care Unit where 26 were on ventilatory support and 80 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 25 patients had been placed under observation.

Kagwe added that a total of 915,968 persons had been vaccinated against the COVID-19 including 534,355 aged 58 years and above, 160,862 heath workers, 143,525 teachers and 77, 226 security officers.

Kenya’s recovery toll rose to 111,129 after 476 patients recovered from the disease. They comprised 257 from various health facilities countrywide and 219 under home-based care isolation.