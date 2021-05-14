Connect with us

Met Dept issues mudslide alert in Rift Valley as rains wreak havoc

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a mudslide alert in parts of Rift Valley after heavy rains that caused flooding many regions across the country.

There has been heavy rainfall of more than 30 millimeters in some parts of the highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central Rift Valley, the Northwest, the South-eastern Lowlands, the Northeast and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley.

Authorities said at least 10 people had been killed in by floods various parts of the country, with property worth millions destroyed as roads were rendered impassable.

Residents of Rift Valley were also urged to take precaution while parking their cars owing to already saturated soils.

Due to already high-water levels in some rivers and other water retention areas, the department warned that it was also likely that the rains may cause flooding over flood plains and other areas that are not well-drained.

“Mudslides and landslides are also likely to occur on hilly areas of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and the Highlands East of the Rift Valley due to already saturated soils,” the Mt department said.

It however, assured that the rainfall is likely to reduce its intensities over most parts of the Country including Nairobi County from Friday.

