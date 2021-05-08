Met agency issues heavy rainfall alert for West Pokot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Residents in West Pokot counties have been warned against heavy rainfall which is likely to pose hydrological hazards like landslides, lightning strikes, and river scours.

The Kenya Meteorological Department, in an advisory released on Friday, urged the county government to put in place measures that will reduce the negative impact associated with heavy rainfall.

“Heavy Rainfall Advisory for West Pokot County Residents in all affected areas by the above likely hydrological hazards are advised to be on the lookout and contingencies measures put on place by the county government and partners in order to reduce its negative impacts,” the weather agency said.

School-going children and the aged were advised to be careful while crossing rivers and to avoid shielding under trees during rainy periods

“Don’t shield under trees during rainy periods-lightning strikes Continue listening to local media houses as updates will be provided if conditions change significantly,” the meteorological department added.

The residents were asked to wear the right attire during rainy periods and follow up on the progress of the weather event as issued by the County Director of Meteorological Services

“Futher advisories will be issued as we follow up on the progress of this weather event by County Director of Meteorological Services-West Pokot. Wear the right attire during rainy periods,” the statement issued by the meteorological department read in part.