Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The Kenya Meteorological Department, in an advisory released on Friday, urged the county government to put in place measures that will reduce the negative impact associated with heavy rainfall/Kenya Meteorological Department

County News

Met agency issues heavy rainfall alert for West Pokot

School-going children and the aged were advised to be careful while crossing rivers and to avoid shielding under trees during rainy periods

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 8 – Residents in West Pokot counties have been warned against heavy rainfall which is likely to pose hydrological hazards like landslides, lightning strikes, and river scours.

The Kenya Meteorological Department, in an advisory released on Friday, urged the county government to put in place measures that will reduce the negative impact associated with heavy rainfall.

“Heavy Rainfall Advisory for West Pokot County Residents in all affected areas by the above likely hydrological hazards are advised to be on the lookout and contingencies measures put on place by the county government and partners in order to reduce its negative impacts,” the weather agency said.

School-going children and the aged were advised to be careful while crossing rivers and to avoid shielding under trees during rainy periods

“Don’t shield under trees during rainy periods-lightning strikes Continue listening to local media houses as updates will be provided if conditions change significantly,” the meteorological department added.

The residents were asked to wear the right attire during rainy periods and follow up on the progress of the weather event as issued by the County Director of Meteorological Services

“Futher advisories will be issued as we follow up on the progress of this weather event by County Director of Meteorological Services-West Pokot. Wear the right attire during rainy periods,” the statement issued by the meteorological department read in part.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

President Kenyatta mourns former Nairobi County Speaker Ole Magelo

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta described the late Ole Magelo as an outstanding leader who worked hard to make Kenya...

2 mins ago

Africa

AU banks on Ghana’s Mahama to ease Somalia tensions

Nairobi, Kenya, May 8 – The African Union on Saturday named former Ghanaian president John Mahama its High Representative to Somalia to try and resolve...

35 mins ago

Fifth Estate

Ethnic minorities in the U.S. have long suffered from bullying, discrimination

By Hu Zexi (People’s Daily Online)  In the U.S., racism has become a centuries-old disease with no cure or vaccine in sight. Even before the...

1 hour ago

Africa

Xi reaffirms China’s commitment to solidarity, cooperation with Africa

BEIJING, China, May 7 – Chinese President Xi Jinping said Friday that to strengthen solidarity and cooperation with African countries is always China’s resolute...

1 hour ago

Africa

Armed men stage show of force at Libya presidential council HQ

Tripoli, Libya, May 8 – Dozens of armed men staged a show of force late Friday at a hotel used as a headquarters by Libya’s...

2 hours ago

Africa

US envoy in Sudan for talks on Nile dam, border tensions

Khartoum, Sudan. May 8 – The US envoy for the Horn of Africa arrived in Sudan Friday for talks on Ethiopia’s controversial Nile dam and...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Health ministry to recall vaccines in areas with low uptake for redeployment

The CS noted the country was still grappling with the challenge of inadequate vaccine supplies, due to the current situation in India, the source...

16 hours ago

Kenya

TSC promotes 16,152 teachers in ongoing reforms under 2017 CBA

The promoted teachers will fill in the positions of Deputy Principals, Head Teachers, Deputy Head Teachers, Senior Masters, Senior Lecturers and Curriculum Support Officers.

20 hours ago