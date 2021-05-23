Connect with us

KMC was transferred to the Ministry of Defence on September 2020, in a move meant to revive the parastatal/FILE/KMC

Meat Commission to relaunch Monday after KDF-led remodeling

Ministry of Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said robust business process systems had been put in place that will cater for the needs of livestock farmers and the general public.

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) is set to be relaunched on Monday after months of refurbishment by the Kenya Defence Force.

Ministry of Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma said robust business process systems had been put in place that will cater for the needs of livestock farmers and the general public.

KMC was transferred to the Ministry of Defence on September 2020, in a move meant to revive the parastatal.

“Over the last couple of months, we have refurbished this strategic installation and set-up robust business process systems to cater for the needs of livestock farmers and the general public. From the beginning we knew that the KMC takeover and revamp was not your usual task,” CS Juma said on Friday.

CS Juma said the strategic guidance to the Ministry of Defence was to revamp operations and production with the objective of ensuring the Commission’s survival and profit.

The event will be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We also knew from the start that there was no option of failure. All officers deployed for this task applied themselves around the clock, drawing on best practices in the industry beyond our borders, responding to the needs of the stakeholders including paying outstanding debts and effecting proactive components of income generation with the end in mind- Kenyans and livestock farmers,” she said.

“I can now confirm that the facility is revamped, systems tested and ready to contribute to the national food security and to generate income for the exchequer,” the CS added.

The President is also expected to launch the 127km Nakuru-Kisumu railway.

The railway line will provide seamless transportation from the Mombasa port to Kisumu.

