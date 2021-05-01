Connect with us

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka

BBI

Lusaka recalls Senate to vote on BBI Bill, consider Wajir impeachment

Lusaka on Thursday received a notification from Wajir County Assembly Speaker on the assembly’s resolution to impeach the governor.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Speaker Kenneth Lusaka has gazetted Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as the days for the special sittings where senators are to deliberate and vote on the Building Bridges Initiative Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

A Gazette Notice publish on Friday, also listed business to be transacted include the consideration of impeachment charges against Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi among business to be transacted.

Lusaka on Thursday received a notification from Wajir County Assembly Speaker on the assembly’s resolution to impeach the governor.

Some 37 out of 47 Wajir MCAs on Tuesday voted to remove the governor from office on allegations of abuse of office, gross misconduct and gross violation of the Constitution.

The Senators will decide whether to form an 11-member committee to probe the allegations against the governor or hear the case in the plenary.

