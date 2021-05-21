Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Martha Koome took oath as Kenya's new Chief Justice on May 21, 2021.

Kenya

LSK urges new CJ Koome to Fight impunity, protect Independence of Judiciary

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21-The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has urged Chief Justice Martha Koome to protect the independence of the Judiciary.

Koome took over office Friday, making history as the first woman to occupy the post. She takes over from David Maraga who retired in January on attaining the mandatory 70 years.

In a statement, the Law Society of Kenya said the new CJ is taking over the leadership mantle of the Judiciary at a time when there is increased impunity and attacks on judicial officers by parties dissatisfied with court orders.

LSK Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua said lawyers will support her in the quest to promote “judicial independence, constitutionalism, access to justice and advancement of the rule of law.”

She noted that Koome’s appointment is a historic milestone, being the first female Chief Justice.

“This demonstrates the commitment by the Country to ensure the attainment of Kenya’s constitutional gender equality and one of the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals established by the United Nations in 2015,” she said, “It is indeed not a mean feat to be the first female Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya.” 

The LSK boss further urged the new Chief Justice to prioritize the realization of sustainable administration through completion of the Judicial transformation journey, digitization, devolution and improved infrastructure.

“The obligations on her in-tray need to not to be re-emphasized. We are confident that she has the knowledge, skill, diligence and the correct temperament demonstrable from her illustrious career, the testimonials of colleagues in the profession, her exemplary performance during the televised interviews undertaken by the Judicial Service Commission, and subsequent vetting by Parliament,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When Koome took oath of office at State Hous, Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta challenged her to uphold the Constitution as she begins her tenure in office.

The Head of State, who witnessed Koome’s swearing in and that of Supreme Court Judge William Ouko, challenged the duo to work with integrity as they assume their respective offices.

“Mine is just to remind you of the oath that you have taken and to impartially do justice in accordance with this constitution as by law established and laws and customs of the republic without any fear, favour, bias, ill-will, affection, prejudice and any political or religious influence in the exercise in the judicial functions entrusted to you and that at all times you will protect, administer and defend the constitution,” President Kenyatta told them.

The Head of State noted that he was honored to be Kenya’s first President to swear in Koome as the country’s first female Chief Justice.

He assured the duo of the Executive’s support as they deliver on their mandate to Kenyans.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanism, CJ Kooome says on taking oath

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged Kenyans to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms to resolve conflicts even as she committed...

28 mins ago

Headlines

Kenya to start second vaccine doses next week

Nairobi, Kenya, May 21 – Kenyans who have already received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will start receiving their second dose...

42 mins ago

Kenya

3 police officers killed in Mandera Al Shabaab attack

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Three police officers were on Friday morning killed following an Al Shabaab attack in Banisa, Mandera County near the Somalia...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya launches Polio vaccination in 13 counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- Kenya has launched a 5-day house to house polio vaccination campaign targetting children under 5 years in 13 high risk...

5 hours ago

Kenya

KHRC calls for release of a Kenyan security guard arrested in Qatar

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 21- The Kenya Human Rights Commission has called for the release of a Kenyan security guard employed in Qatar where he...

5 hours ago

business

Kakuzi celebrates Lamu port operationalisation as Avocado cargo sets sail to France

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – Kenyan integrated agro-business firm Kakuzi PLC has celebrated the operationalisation of the new Port of Lamu with an inaugural...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Uhuru urges new CJ Koome to uphold Constitution as she takes oath

NAIROBI, Kenya May 21 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged Kenya’s new Chief Justice Martha Koome to uphold the Constitution as she begins her...

6 hours ago

Fifth Estate

KDF’s 15 days of delivery

In the next fifteen days, beginning today, the Ministry of Defence, in line with its mandate to aid civil authorities, and in executing directives...

8 hours ago