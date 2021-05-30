Connect with us

Kalembe Ndile who died on My 30, 2021 was a former Assistant Minister and Member of Parliament for Kibwezi.

County News

Leaders mourn Ndile as a charismatic leader who loved his people

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – Leaders have mourned former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile, who died on Saturday night, as a charismatic leader who was a “man of the people”.

The former Assistant Minister for Tourism and Wildlife died on Saturday night after a long illness which the family said was related to liver complications. He was 57.

President Uhuru Kenyatta mourned Ndile as a witty, determined and practical politician whose rise in life was as a result of sheer handwork.

“It is unfortunate that death has taken from us Ndile in his prime. He was a lively politician who loved and worked with everyone, and always held the interests of the country at heart,” he said.

The Head of State recalled his interactions with the witty politician over the years noting Ndile excelled as a fighter for human rights especially the right to access land.

“Our country has lost an astute fighter for human rights. We all remember how passionately he fought for the plight of squatters in the country,” he said.

Deputy President William Ruto in his condolence message mourned Ndile as a devoted leader who “set an incredible example of service to all”.

“He will best be remembered for his modesty, insights, independent voice and fighting for the rights of the underprivileged,” he tweeted.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga mourned Ndile as a charismatic leader who always has the best interest at heart for his constituents.

“The people of Kibwezi and our country have lost a charismatic leader with exceptional grassroots mobilization skills who also cared deeply for the underprivileged,” he said.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua eulogised Ndile as a brave leader who was loved by many.

“Ndile was a brave voice of the people. A self-made leader, he was a darling to audiences & to us all. A huge loss to our region. Kenya has lost a hero.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya mourned Ndile as a charismatic and hardworking leader who advocated and championed for the interests of the common people.

“He was a self-made and courageous leader who advocated and championed for the interests of common mwananchi,” he said.

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary Wavinya Ndeti mourned Ndile as a humble and visionary leader who loved his job.

“Ndile humbly served the country with dedication at the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife and also diligently represented the people of Kibwezi as Member of Parliament,” she said.

Kalembe died at a Nairobi Hospital on Saturday night, according to his younger brother Sam Ndile.

“He was discharged from hospital two weeks ago, but his health deteriorated later and he was taken back to hospital. He has passed on,” Sam said.

Kalembe served as an Assistant Minister in the administration of former President Mwai Kibaki and will be remembered for his fiery yet humorous statements and attacks on fellow politicians.

His last public statement was a month ago when he addressed a press conference on various local political issues.

