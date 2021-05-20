Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Maersk geared ship Mv Cap Carmel goes alongside to mark a historical day for Lamu Port as its first commercial ship to dock. Carmel was accorded all the trappings of a functional sea port.

Headlines

Lamu port opens with incentives from KPA, KRA

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20- The Kenya Revenue Authority in partnership with the Kenya Ports Authority has announced a set of incentives, for traders intending to use the multi-billion shillings Lamu port.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday set to launch the Sh310 billion port, which is one of the main components of the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport corridor project to complement the port of Mombasa while opening Kenya’s largely underdeveloped Northern Kenya frontier.

Among the promotional tariff for the port include 50 percent of the gross tonnage-based dues charges for the international trading vessels.

KRA said it had eliminated some fees while extending the period of requiring entry of cargo from 21 days to 30 days.

Some of the charges eliminated by the taxman include the customs declaration requirement for direct trans-shipment.

The two state agencies say the promotional tariff shall remain valid for one year from May 2021.

The first ship was expected to dock at the port on Thursday and will be fitted with cargo handling gear for loading and offloading.

The commissioning of the port will make it join the quest to wrest the transshipment market from Djibouti and South Africa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The new facility, which will mainly deal in transshipment, comes at a time nearly all the ports in the region are undergoing upgrades to meet growing demand.

The aim of the construction of Lamu Port, which is one of the main components of the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor project is to complement the port of Mombasa while opening Kenya’s largely underdeveloped frontier.

This will be through creation of a second corridor linking a new and modern Port of Lamu with Garissa, Isiolo, Maralal, Lodwar and Lokichogio and branching it to Isiolo to Moyale at border with Ethiopia and proceeding to the r border with Southern Sudan.

It is expected that the new port, which has capacity to handle bigger vessels, will attract some cargo “which would traditionally pass through the ports of Sudan, Djibouti and Mombasa.”

Authorities say the port will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the local communities and the International market-not only for the goods in transit but also the celebrated history of the Island.

Kenya’s coastline plays an essential role in the regional economy by providing the artery through which goods are exported to the world.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

business

Xi, Putin witness launch of joint nuclear energy project, high-quality China-Russia cooperation boosted

BEIJING, May 20 – Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday witnessed the ground-breaking ceremony of a bilateral nuclear...

2 hours ago

business

President Kenyatta advocates for more partnerships between Kenyan and American SMEs

NAIROBI, Kenya May 20 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has said more partnerships between Kenyan and American Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will help unlock...

2 hours ago

World

Navalny has ‘recovered’ after hunger strike: prisons chief

Moscow, Russia, May 20 – Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has “recovered” after he ended a 24-day hunger strike last month demanding adequate medical treatment,...

2 hours ago

World

New India cyclone warning as death toll rises

Ahmedabad, India, May 20 – A major new storm was brewing in the Bay of Bengal off India’s east coast, forecasters warned Thursday, just days...

3 hours ago

World

Record 55 million people internally displaced worldwide

Geneva, Switzerland , May 20 – Conflicts and natural disasters forced someone to flee within their own country every second of last year, pushing the number...

3 hours ago

World

Six beheaded in Guatemala prison clashes

Guatemala City, Guatemala, May 20 – At least seven inmates were killed, most of them beheaded, in clashes between rival gangs at a prison in...

3 hours ago

County News

Governors Unhappy with Mohamud’s ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 19 – Governors have faulted the Senate investigation and the subsequent decision to impeach Mohamed Abdi Mahamud as the Governor of...

14 hours ago

County News

PEP’s George Koimburi wins Juja Parliamentary by-election

NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – George Koimburi of the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) has won the Juja Parliamentary by-election after garnering 12, 159 votes....

18 hours ago