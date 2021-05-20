Lamu port opens with incentives from KPA, KRA

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20- The Kenya Revenue Authority in partnership with the Kenya Ports Authority has announced a set of incentives, for traders intending to use the multi-billion shillings Lamu port.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Thursday set to launch the Sh310 billion port, which is one of the main components of the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport corridor project to complement the port of Mombasa while opening Kenya’s largely underdeveloped Northern Kenya frontier.

Among the promotional tariff for the port include 50 percent of the gross tonnage-based dues charges for the international trading vessels.

KRA said it had eliminated some fees while extending the period of requiring entry of cargo from 21 days to 30 days.

Some of the charges eliminated by the taxman include the customs declaration requirement for direct trans-shipment.

The two state agencies say the promotional tariff shall remain valid for one year from May 2021.

The first ship was expected to dock at the port on Thursday and will be fitted with cargo handling gear for loading and offloading.

The commissioning of the port will make it join the quest to wrest the transshipment market from Djibouti and South Africa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The new facility, which will mainly deal in transshipment, comes at a time nearly all the ports in the region are undergoing upgrades to meet growing demand.

The aim of the construction of Lamu Port, which is one of the main components of the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) corridor project is to complement the port of Mombasa while opening Kenya’s largely underdeveloped frontier.

This will be through creation of a second corridor linking a new and modern Port of Lamu with Garissa, Isiolo, Maralal, Lodwar and Lokichogio and branching it to Isiolo to Moyale at border with Ethiopia and proceeding to the r border with Southern Sudan.

It is expected that the new port, which has capacity to handle bigger vessels, will attract some cargo “which would traditionally pass through the ports of Sudan, Djibouti and Mombasa.”

Authorities say the port will play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the local communities and the International market-not only for the goods in transit but also the celebrated history of the Island.

Kenya’s coastline plays an essential role in the regional economy by providing the artery through which goods are exported to the world.