Jennifer Wambua (pictured) who worked as the Deputy Director in charge of communication went missing after leaving the office on Friday shortly after checking into the office according to surveillance footage analyzed by police/. She was later found murdered and her body dumped in Ngong forest./COURTESY

Kenya

Key Suspect in murder of NLC Director Jeniffer Wambua unfit to stand trial, for now

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 26 – The key suspect in the murder of former acting Communications Director at National Land Commission (NLC), Jennifer Wambua, is unfit to stand trial, for now.

Peter Mwangi Njenga alias Sankale failed to take plea Wednesday when he appeared before Machakos High Court judge, David Kemei on grounds that he was mentally unstable.

Sankale’s advocate, Dorine Mwau told justice Kemei that her client was unable to plead to the murder charge, citing a mental assessment report done by Dr Ruth Korir on the suspect.

The suspect will undergo another assessment after three weeks

Justice Kemei ordered that the matter be mentioned on June 22 at the Kajiado Law Courts. The suspect will remain in custody at the Muthaiga police station in Nairobi.

Sankale was for the first time arraigned before the same on May 17​ with the murder of Ms Wambua.

According to court papers, the charge states that between March 12​ and 13, 2021 at Veterinary Farm in Kajiado North Sub County within Kajiado County, jointly with others not before court, he murdered Jennifer Itumbi Wambua.

Wambua went missing after reporting to her office at NLC on March 12,​ 2021 and her body was found dumped in Ngong Forest the following day.

